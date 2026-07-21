Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Head West After Welcoming Their 1st Child: See Beautiful Photos

Kevin McGarry riding a horse? Say no more!

McGarry and his wife, Kayla Wallace, gave fans a glimpse into their mountainside vacation in Big Sky, Montana, by sharing a set of Instagram photos on Monday, July 20.

In the six-photo carousel, shared by Wallace, the “Landman” actress dressed the part of a classic rancher.

In several photos from their trip out West, Wallace wore a pair of handmade Lucchese cowboy boots. She paired the stylish footwear with a fringed leather jacket and pleated skirt designed by Lela Rose.

Wallace also shared a photo of McGarry riding horseback in front of the gorgeous rocky mountain terrain.

The couple even spotted a black bear in the woods as they drove roadside.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace’s Montana Vacation

McGarry and Wallace’s Montana trip comes just a few months after they announced the birth of their first child together. Wallace revealed their exciting baby news in a personal Mother’s Day Instagram post this May.

“Mother. The newest part of me that became the best part of me the second we met. Motherhood has been the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day 🩵,” Wallace captioned her post at the time.

The couple hasn’t yet shared the gender of their baby or the name they landed on. They have also chosen to keep their child’s birthdate private.

Since welcoming their newborn, McGarry and Wallace have been fairly absent from social media. The “Once Upon a Prince” actress did, however, celebrate the Hallmark star for his first Father’s Day.

“It has been absolute bliss watching you become a father. 🩵 I’m in awe of you every day,” Wallace wrote on Instagram.

Although McGarry and Wallace have kept intimate details about their marriage private, including most of their 2024 wedding details, McGarry gave fans a peak at their relationship when he opened up in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about their first dance.

“I live my life freestyle as you go. Choreographed, I mean, that’s just too much pressure,” he joked. “I need to just be in the moment.”

Kayla Wallace Teases a Return to ‘WCTH’

The couple, who fell in love after working together on the set of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” first revealed they were expecting their first child together in November 2025. McGarry and Wallace shared a joint Instagram post at the time to share a photo of Wallace’s baby bump. “We can’t wait to meet you, baby. ♥️ Premiering 2026,” the couple captioned their photo in front of their Christmas tree.

After McGarry and Wallace both joined “WCTH” during season 6, Wallace was eventually written off the cult classic due to scheduling conflicts with other roles, PEOPLE reported. McGarry, however, has maintained his role as Constable Nathan Grant and is expected to return for season 14, which will begin filming in August before wrapping in November.

Although her character Fiona Miller exited “WCTH,” Wallace told Us Weekly that there’s still a chance Hearties will see her return to the series. “I can say that there’s a chance that I will return,” she previously told the outlet.