Watch: Tom Holland and Zendaya Sizzle in Final Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Anticipation is building for the upcoming arrival of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” just weeks away.

In advance of the premiere of the long-awaited sequel, the final trailer has been unveiled before the film arrives in theaters.

Spidey vs. the Hulk

The explosive new trailer is delighting fans, given that it shares the first look at Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man battling another iconic Marvel character: Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Meanwhile, because of the events of the previous film, Peter Parker and MJ (Zendaya) now exist in a universe in which they’ve never met — only Peter remembers their romance and the deep bond they share.

But when her life is in danger, he must reveal himself all over again, reigniting the spark that fans can’t wait to see.

A Powerful New Villain

“It’s a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker,” declares the film’s official synopsis.

“Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves — a powerful villain no one can even see.

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Tom Holland’s ‘Finest Performance’

While Holland has been earning rave reviews for his performance in Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey,” “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” promises to bring him further acting accolades.

“It’s as big as anything we’ve ever made, and yet it feels like nothing we’ve ever made,” Sony chairman Tom Rothman declared during a recent appearance at CinemaCon (as reported by Variety).

“And it has Tom Holland — and I can say this because I’ve seen the movie — in his finest performance.”

The Best Spider Movie Ever?

Marvel

Ahead of the film’s release, buzz about “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has been breathtaking.

In a joint interview with Collider, the film’s producer, Amy Pascal, and Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige gushed about the film like fans.

“Actually, it was the first time that Kevin and I stood up after a director’s cut and cheered,” Pascal said of watching the film.

According to Pascal, the film brings Spidey back to the character’s roots in the original comic books from whence he sprang.

“That was the intention with this movie, was to go back to seeing Spider-Man be a part of New York City in a way that we’ve held back on in the previous three Tom Holland movies,” she explained.

“We’ve done something different this time than we’ve done before, and we’re pleased with how it came out,” she added.

‘Intrigued’ By Fan Theories

In that interview, Feige also addressed the numerous theories that fans had been circulating about “Brand New Day.”

“I’m intrigued by the fan theories,” Feige stated. “I’m not amused by them. I’m always intrigued by them. I’m intrigued when they’re right, I’m intrigued when they’re wrong, and I’m intrigued when they’re interesting, which is almost always.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters on July 31.