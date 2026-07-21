‘Scary Movie 6’ Lands on Streaming

Marlon Wayans made horror funny again with the release of “Scary Movie” this year. Directed by Michael Tiddes (“A Haunted House”), the film is the first “Scary Movie” in 13 years and operates as a spiritual sequel to the first two films, backed by the very same creative team. The sixth entry riffs on “Get Out,” “Sinners,” “Weapons,” “Longlegs,” “Terrifier” and “The Substance.”

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“Scary Movie” saw the return of Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri and Lochlyn Munro. Admittedly, Farris seriously considered “the idea of Hollywood sort of putting me out to pasture,” she said. Since its release 26 years ago, the “Scary Movie” franchise has become a staple of the genre. Wayans had long believed the franchise to be dead, but he thought differently over the last five years.

“I thought we were done with that franchise. I think it was COVID and the dismantling of the Weinstein regime,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s when I started going, ‘You know what? I think I got a really funny take on this. I think if we came back to the franchise, we can do something special.'”

‘Scary Movie 6’ Releases Extended Cut

“Scary Movie” is now available for rent and purchase on Apple TV and all other major digital retailers.

Following its strong theatrical run (it grossed $107.9 million domestically), the film finally hits digital “with more than could be fit on the big screen,” as Marlon Wayans puts it. “The jokes just got even more unhinged,” reads the official synopsis. “The Extended Cut throws more laughs, more madness, and all-new scenes for a franchise that has never met a line it wouldn’t cross.”

The “Extended Cut” includes additional jokes, new scenes, an alternative ending, a Fresh Meat featurette with the cast, a Scream Together reunion tape and Wayans World, focusing on Marlon, Shawn and Gregg.

Marlon Wayans Calls Out Negative Reviews

“Scary Movie” currently sits at 23 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. On opening weekend, Wayans shared an Instagram post featuring the scores of several of his films, including “White Chicks,” “Little Man” and “A Haunted House,” all with rotten percentages. “To be clear… ‘all I wanna say is they never really cared about us,'” he wrote in the caption. “We don’t make movies for critics. We make movies for people who want to laugh and have fun. 15% for ‘White Chicks’ is nasty work. All these movies are classics.”

He previously called out the negative reception to Justin Tipping’s 2025 sports horror film “Him,” in which he starred as Isaiah White, a quarterback for the San Antonio Saviors. “I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry,” he wrote on Instagram. “But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion.”

He added that “innovation is not always embraced,” noting the subjective nature of art. “I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically received and those movies went on to be CLASSICS.”