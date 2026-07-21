Marc Anthony Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Wife Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony‘s family has grown once again.

The singer and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Myla. Ferreira shared the happy news on Instagram on July 21, posting a pair of black-and-white photos that included their newborn with big brother Marco and another showing the family holding the baby’s tiny hand.

“What a great blessing to be able to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA,” Ferreira wrote. “You can’t imagine the happiness we have at home, we are over the moon.”

The couple’s newest addition marks Anthony’s eighth child. Anthony, 57, and Ferreira, 27, married in January 2023 and welcomed their first child together, son Marco, later that year. They announced they were expecting another baby in January while celebrating their third wedding anniversary, sharing that Marco would soon become a big brother, per Nadia’s Instagram.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Have Celebrated Major Milestones Together

Anthony and Ferreira’s relationship has moved quickly since they first went public in March 2022. According to Us Weekly, the former Miss Paraguay announced their engagement just two months later after showing off her diamond ring on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot during a star-studded ceremony in Miami in January 2023 before announcing Ferreira’s first pregnancy only weeks later. Marco arrived in June 2023, and the family has continued sharing milestones with fans, from red carpet appearances to updates on their growing family.

Earlier this year, Anthony and Ferreira announced they were expecting their second child together, sharing a family photo as they revealed Marco would soon become a big brother.

With Myla’s arrival, Anthony is now the father of eight children. In addition to Marco and Myla, he shares daughter Arianna and adopted son Chase with former girlfriend Debbie Rosado, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, according to People.

Fatherhood Has Always Been Central to Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony with his sons Ryan Adrian Muniz (L) and Cristian Marcus Muniz (R) at the Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

Anthony has often spoken about the importance of family throughout his career.

While Ferreira was expecting their second child, the Grammy winner launched his first Las Vegas residency, “Vegas … My Way,” at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. In a December 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Anthony said his children are always part of his creative process, explaining that he wants every performance to make them proud and represent not only himself but their family as well.

The singer has also been open about one of his biggest personal regrets. During a 2016 interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Anthony admitted he wishes he could have spent more time with his older children while they were growing up.

“What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad and, you know, witnessed every second of everything,” Anthony said at the time. “I would have loved that.”

Despite those reflections, Anthony has continued celebrating his children’s milestones over the years. According to People, sons Cristian and Ryan joined him for his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023, while Emme performed alongside Lopez during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and later released the children’s book “Lord Help Me.” Max also made his acting debut in Lopez’s 2022 film “Marry Me.”

Now, Anthony and Ferreira are celebrating their newest milestone as parents.

“You can’t imagine the happiness we have at home, we are over the moon,” Ferreira wrote on Instagram.