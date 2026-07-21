Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Look More in Love Than Ever at NYC Event

“The Voice” alum Christina Aguilera and her longtime fiancé, Matthew Rutler, aren’t known for packing on the PDA, but their love was on full display at a party hosted at Sartiano’s in New York this past weekend.

The Couple Makes a Rare Public Appearance Together

Getty Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler attend “Celebrity Party” at Sartiano’s hosted by Todd Graves, Owner and Founder of Raising Cane’s in New York City.

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves hosted the bash, and they looked very cozy at the event, sitting on a couch and taking a photo with Mick Jagger at one point during the event, the Daily Mail reports.

Aguilera’s longtime love usually stays out of the spotlight, but he’s been seen out more with her lately. The two recently attended the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony and were spotted kissing on the red carpet. They hadn’t been out together in over a year and have been engaged for over 10 years.

Aguilera and Rutler Have Been Engaged for Over a Decade

There’s been speculation about when they’ll get married, but Aguilera has said there’s no time limit.

“Having just moved into a beautiful new home we call ‘the sanctuary,’ having a baby, and now being so excited to get back to work, I have my hands full, and am not in a rush to set a date,” she said to People in 2015.

She also expressed that she wanted to plan and cherish the moment.

The pair first got engaged in 2014, and she shared a beautiful post on X commemorating the moment.

Their story as a couple first began in 2010 when they met on the set of her film “Burlesque,” where Rutler was working as a production assistant at the time.

Aguilera was previously married to Jordan Bratman, a music executive, from 2005 to 2011, and they had a son together, 18-year-old Max Liron. Max has been kept out of the spotlight, and little is known about their son.

Aguilera Shares Rare Glimpses of Her Family Life

She also shares a daughter with her fiancé, 11-year-old Summer Rain Rutler, whom she posted about on Instagram back in March during a vacation in Costa Rica.

The pop singer rarely shares photos of her children, but the Instagram post was a loving snapshot of the family.

Her Instagram post showed the family at the La Paz Waterfall Gardens & Wildlife Refuge, where they explored the beautiful scenery and wildlife, which included jungle cats, birds, and monkeys. Some of the photos were taken near a gorgeous waterfall, where the couple kissed their daughter on the head and also spent some time together in a butterfly enclosure.

Summer was born in 2014, the same year that the couple got engaged, and a birthday video posted by Rutler also showed rare shots of the family together when their daughter turned 10.

The Singer Says She Won’t Push Her Children Into the Spotlight

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Aguilera says that Summer has inherited her creativity and shared that she’s exploring creative outlets, including acting, on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“She’s such an artist, she paints, she draws, she makes beautiful masks, and she’s just so creative, but she’s definitely her own thing,” Aguilera shared with the talk show host.

She also expressed that she never wants to push her children into anything and will support them no matter what their passions are.