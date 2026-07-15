Mick Jagger Reveals the John Lennon Advice He Wishes He Had Ignored

Rock icon Mick Jagger will always regret missing his chance to meet Elvis Presley. He was advised “not to meet your heroes” by John Lennon and listened. In hindsight, Jagger wishes he hadn’t heeded Lennon’s words and had met the King anyway, saying that he would have loved to have met Elvis on the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

Jagger Wanted to Preserve His Image of the King

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Lennon said the Beatles met Presley in his Bel Air, Los Angeles, mansion during their 1965 U.S. tour and described the encounter as disappointing.

“I wanted to keep my Elvis to myself, my version of Elvis,” Jagger said on why he decided not to meet his idol. “I didn’t want my version of Elvis shattered like John’s was. But maybe my Elvis version would have been different.”

Lennon’s experience with Elvis was underwhelming because he didn’t meet the old “rock ’n’ roll Elvis” that he had once idolized, the Beatles’ press officer in the 1960s, Tony Barrow, claimed in an interview with The Guardian. By the time the Beatles met him, he was mainly singing soundtracks to his films. The musicians did jam together, but Lennon was still left underwhelmed.

Mick Jagger Survived Two Near-Death Experiences

Getty Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger during a concert in 1976.

The Rolling Stones frontman also survived two near-death experiences in the 1970s and 1980s, recounted by music producer Marshall Chess in Bob Spitz’s new book, “The Rolling Stones: The Biography.” Chess served as the founding president of Rolling Stones Records in the early 1970s. Jagger had well-documented struggles with substance abuse during his younger years, which contributed to an overdose, but cleaned up his act after meeting and marrying actress Jerry Hall.

The book also recounts Jagger surviving a fall from an open window after a scuffle with drummer Charlie Watts, who allegedly didn’t appreciate being referred to as “my drummer.” Richards grabbed his leg to prevent the fall.

Jerry Hall Addresses Misconceptions About Their Relationship

Getty English singer, songwriter, actor, and film producer Mick Jagger and American model and actress Jerry Hall attend the Berkeley Square Ball, London, U.K., in 1984.

Hall gave a rare comment about her ex during an interview with British Vogue recently, as the former model usually remains tight-lipped on the subject. When asked if people have misconceptions about their relationship, she definitely agreed.

“Well, I think they do because newspapers make up stories all the time,” Hall said to the publication.

She insists that they got along very well and that she is glad she is in a place where drama no longer dominates her life. While their relationship was very misunderstood in the press, the two remained married for over 20 years before they eventually parted and shared four children, which encouraged them to remain friendly after the split.

Rolling Stones’ Rumored 2026 Stadium Tour Was Called Off

Getty Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event at The Weylin.

There were rumors of a 2026 Rolling Stones stadium tour in the U.K. and Europe, but Variety reported that bassist Keith Richards was unable to “commit” in December 2025, and it was called off.

The band has won many notable achievements over the years and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for four albums and won a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. They’ve also been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards throughout their long career and are one of the most recognizable names in rock history today.