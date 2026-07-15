Jetset and Care Bears: Cardi B Pulls Out All Stops for ‘Bestie’ Kulture’s 8th Birthday

Multi-platinum rap icon and entrepreneur Cardi B pulled out all the stops last weekend to coordinate an unforgettable birthday celebration for her oldest daughter. The Grammy-winning superstar organized a lavish, multi-state celebration to mark her firstborn- Kulture Kiari Cephus turning eight years old on July 10.

Locking in for mom duty, the chart-topping artist orchestrated an elaborate, high-end luxury vacation that effortlessly transitioned from the fashion runways of Europe straight to a magical Florida theme park escape.

The child-friendly turnup began immediately after the Cardi wrapped up a series of high-profile appearances for Paris Fashion Week, according to PEOPLE Magazine. Refusing to let work obligations interfere with family milestones, Cardi B hurried across the Atlantic to reunite with her children for the big day. The extensive weekend itinerary featured a glamorous private jet trip, an immersive theme park adventure, and an elaborate custom dessert reception surrounded by family and close friends. She shared Kulture’s sweet moment on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my sweet beautiful first born @kulturekiari …just the most kind hearted girl in the world🎀🩷🩰 ..My real life bestie …Shout out to @universalorlando A TIME WAS HAD !! Ooo and of course @thecakegirl for the amazing cakes 💙🧡💛🌈💚💜❤️,” the doting mom captioned on IG.

How Did Cardi B Plan the Ultimate Private Jet Trip

To kick off the birthday weekend in true hip-hop royalty fashion, the artist chartered a luxury aircraft to transport her family to their sunny destination. The exclusive private jet trip treated Kulture and her younger sister, Blossom, to a lit pre-party complete with customized decorations, custom gifts, and pre-birthday treats high above the clouds.

Upon landing in Florida, Cardi, Kulture and clan embarked on a fun-filled day celebrating at Universal Orlando Resort. The children spent hours exploring the sprawling entertainment complex, enjoying premier roller coasters and character meet-and-greets.

Why Did Cardi B Share a Heartfelt Message for Her Daughter?

Beyond the extravagant travel arrangements, the musician made sure to emphasize the profound emotional bond she shares with her firstborn child. Taking to her Official Facebook Page, the media mogul published a profoundly moving, heartfelt message that quickly resonated with millions of fans worldwide. In the text, she publicly called the charming eight-year-old her “real-life bestie” while warmly describing her as “the most kind-hearted girl in the world.”

Cardi is absolutely known for being a doting mom. In June, she posted a heartfelt message for her son, Wave.

What Made the Care Bears-Themed Celebration So Special?

The apex of the weekend arrived when the family hosted a whimsical, vibrant Care Bears-themed celebration. The meticulously styled venue featured gorgeous pastel rainbow displays, oversized characters and delicate balloon arches that completely transformed the space into a wonderland of clouds.

Kulture looked resplendent, wearing a sparkling light blue gown with matching sheer gloves as she posed before a towering, multi-tiered custom pastry creation.

During the gathering, the entire family sang to the borthday girl. The nostalgic Care Bears-themed celebration seamlessly blended traditional childhood joy with ultra-luxury event design, solidifying it as one of the most stunning celebrity kid birthdays of the year.

As the weekend concluded, Cardi B proved once again that no distance or demanding work schedule will ever prevent her from putting her family first.