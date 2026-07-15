Luke Bryan and Phillip Rivers’ Sons Are Set For a Football Face-Off This Fall

A little friendly competition is coming to the football field this fall, and this time, it’s between the sons of two huge household names. Country music superstar Luke Bryan‘s son, Bo Bryan, is set to face off against quarterback Gunner Rivers, the son of former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers. They will meet on the field when Battle Ground Academy takes on St. Michael Catholic to open the 2026 high school football season.

The matchup generated excitement already thanks to the famous families who will be sitting on the sidelines, offering fans of music and sports an unexpected crossover event.

Bo Bryan has made a name for himself as a promising football prospect at Tennessee’s Battle Ground Academy. He is currently ranked as a three-star quarterback in the class of 2027. The 18-year-old has landed several scholarship offers for college as he heads into his senior year of high school.

In fact, his father Luke intentionally keeps his Friday nights open so that he can attend his son’s games, according to an interview with Country Countdown USA. It’s clear that the separation between public and private life is important to the singer. Bo is carving out his own path rather than getting caught up in the buzz of his father’s extensive music career.

Bo Bryan has previously talked about what it’s like being the son of Luke Bryan and how he handles it. “I’ve been born into it, so I’m just used to it by now,” he said. “The thing I’ve kind of always been taught by my parents is to not be stuck in a shadow and just build your own thing. Make a name for yourself.”

Reflecting, Bryan said, “I feel like I’ve done it pretty well. I’ve still got a ways to go, but I’m just going to keep going and just keep loving while I’m doing it. I’m enjoying this journey a lot.”

@sportscenternext Gunner Rivers, son of Philip Rivers, has a similar throwing motion to his dad 😅🏈 #highschoolfootball #espnsocial Rivers, a class of 2027 4⭐️ Pocket Passer QB, is ranked No. 131 in the SC Next Jr. Top 300. ♬ original sound – SportsCenter NEXT

Gunner Rivers Takes After His Father, Philip

Gunner Rivers is the oldest son of Philip Rivers, the famed quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers. He is one of Philip’s ten children, with seven sisters and two brothers.

Gunner takes after his NFL-famed father. He is a four-star quarterback and is ranked as the fourth best quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports. He has committed to NC State after high school, his father’s alma mater. Rivers has gone viral on social media in the past for throwing a football the same way his dad does.

“That’s not the same for Gunner. He grew up playing flag football,” Philip Rivers said. “I remember telling him, ‘Hey, get it [his arm] up just a little bit,’ and he’s telling me as a 7, 8 year old, ‘That’s how you throw it.'”

“Maybe it’s just a part of the Rivers way,” Philip said as he smiled in the interview.

The game will take place Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the match.