Twist Occurs After Jennifer Lopez Attempted to Sell Mansion She Shared with Ben Affleck to Famous Buyer

Just two days after it looked like Jennifer Lopez had sold the mansion she purchased with Ben Affleck during their marriage, there’s been a twist in the celebrity real estate-related transaction.

“Lopez and her then-husband bought the 46,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 14-bathroom Wallingford Drive estate in May 2023, paying a grand $60.9 million,” according to the New York Post. “They poured millions more to renovate the 5.2-acre dwelling. Lopez took complete ownership as part of her February 2025 divorce settlement with Affleck, Los Angeles County records confirm.”

Lopez then opted to put the property on the market, and although a famous figure stepped up to purchase the home, an issue with the sale has just popped up.

‘It’s Back to Square One’

Getty Jennifer Lopez

“Jennifer Lopez is still searching for a new lover of the mansion she’s been trying to unload for years, because the buyer she had on the line fell through,” TMZ reported on Wednesday, July 15.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the potential buyer walked away after dropping a ‘substantial’ deposit, clearly intending to snap up the $50 million Bev Hills palace J Lo originally purchased with Ben Affleck,” TMZ noted. “We’re told the guy backed out on Tuesday for some unknown reason … so, it’s back to square one for Jennifer and her real estate agents.”

Getty Jennifer Lopez

It was just this past Monday that the New York Post reported that Lopez had found a buyer for the property, telling the singer’s fans that her “broker, Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates, who has the listing with Rayni Williams, told The Post the property is in escrow — meaning Lopez accepted the buyer’s offer and the sale is officially pending.”

“While Williams would not disclose the buyer’s name, he did offer a couple of hints,” the Post told its readers. “The purchaser ‘is in tech and finance,’ and ‘everybody knows his name,’ Williams said.”

The Post also mentioned the fact that attempting to sell the estate hasn’t been “an easy road to travel.” The potential sale of the home (which has now fallen through) “follow[ed] two years on the market, three price cuts and a divorce from Ben Affleck. The current ask of $50 million is well below its original $68 million list price and represents a more than 25% discount.”

Lopez’s Property Offers Plenty of Enviable Perks

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The home that Lopez is attempting to sell has quite a bit to offer anyone who might be interested in being its new owner.

“The ultimate celebrity compound,” according to the listing, the property is a “newly rebuilt estate” that “spans five acres on a commanding promontory, opening to sweeping mountain views and complete seclusion.”

“Living and entertaining spaces are expansive yet controlled, blending modern systems with timeless finishes and all the latest and greatest amenities,” the listing continues. “The indoor sports complex rivals a private club, featuring basketball and pickleball courts, a full gym, lounge, and bar.”

The listing also tells potential buyers that, “[o]utdoors, a zero-edge pool stretches toward the horizon, framing the landscape and reinforcing the sense of calm that defines the property. Mature grounds surround the home, offering quiet moments within a setting designed for scale. Minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and within easy reach of Van Nuys Private Airport, this is a rare combination of access, security, and presence in one of Los Angeles’ most tightly held locations.”