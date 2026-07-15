‘DWTS’ Alum Lil’ Kim, 52, ‘Glowing’ with ‘Family’ in Incredibly Low-Cut Dress

Rapper Lil’ Kim looked incredibly glam as she was seen partying with some of her showbiz pals in her latest social media upload.

The 52-year-old icon, who competed on Season 8 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009, has enjoyed a huge career in the world of music, television, acting, and fashion. Her influence is clear in many stars today, including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few.

To date, she has released five studio albums, three of which are certified platinum in the US by RIAA, and won a GRAMMY for her legendary all-female collaboration, “Lady Marmalade,” with P!nk, Christina Aguilera, and Mya.

Acting-wise, Kim has featured in countless films, from “She’s All That” and “You’ve Got Served” to “Juwanna Mann” and “Zoolander.”

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 14, Kim stunned in a stripey black dress with silver detailing.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker’s garment featured a very low-cut neckline and was paired with a orange handbag.

Kim styled her long blonde hair down in curls and accessorized herself with a bracelet and blinged-up watch.

She kept her nails short for the occasion and opted for a glossy lip.

“You already know the vibez when the family links @itsbobbyshmurda @bigfenditv!! one of them ones,” she wrote in her caption as she posed with rapper Bobby Shmurda and mogul Big Fendi.

In the first two slides of her carousel post, Kim posed between the pair with a pouty expression. In a video clip attached, she was captured showing off her moves as she danced with Shmurda.

‘Living Your Best Life’

Sharing the update with her loyal 3.3 million followers, the post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 1,300 comments.

“The Queen Bee looking good,” one user wrote.

“Glowing and just having a good time, love to see it,” another person shared.

“Girl you look fabulous!” a third remarked.

“You look beautiful! Happy cancer season queen! Please drop an album soon we miss you so very much! Xo,” a fourth said.

“Forever that girl,” a fifth fan shared.

Lil Kim Makes Surprise Appearance at Cardi B’s New York Show

In April, Kim joined fellow New York rapper Cardi B at her Madison Square Garden show for a surprise appearance.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Kim paid homage to Cardi and praised the “I Like It” star for inviting her to join her.

“@iamcardib you already know I got you forever. Watching you step into your power is so beautiful, and I’m happy to even be a part of it,” she wrote.

“If y’all only knew… Cardi really the big sister. That outfit her and her team put together was so beautiful, I was like “this is HER moment…” I was scared, but you pushed me anyway… Cardi was like “girl put that on, & let’s go!!” When I saw us on that stage 2gether… I totally got your vision. I was looking at my twin, my love, my soul sister 4life.”

Kim continued: “The love you guys showed Cardi and I at @thegarden was unmatched… truly heartwarming.”