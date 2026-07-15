Lacey Chabert Reveals 5 Big Secrets About Herself That Fans Never Knew: SEE

Hallmark leading lady Lacey Chabert, 43, dug into her personal life, revealing five things fans never knew about her.

While on the set of “Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” Chabert dished on the intriguing facts, telling the Hallmark Channel all about the little things in her life that hold a deep meaning and interest.

Given her iconic talent show scene on “Mean Girls,” the first secret Chabert revealed comes as no surprise.

“I love karaoke. My favorite go-to is Adele, ‘Make You Feel My Love,’” the Hallmark star shared.

“Another thing you may not know about me is I love to cook, and my favorite thing to cook is holiday food,” Chabert continued.

Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite Recipe

Her favorite dish? A southern classic for the Mississippi native, of course! “My absolute favorite dish is sweet potato casserole, my grandmother’s recipe,” Chabert said.

The “Lost in Paradise” actress’ third surprising fact wasn’t exactly an unknown secret but rather an acknowledgment.

“People are always surprised when they meet me in person by my height,” Chabert said. “I work with typically quite tall, male co-stars. In this particular series that we’re doing, everyone is, I think, at least 6’2. I’m 5’2.”

Although she’s booked and busy, filming movies across the globe from France to Florida, Fiji, and Ireland, Chabert’s leisure time is spent in a quieter setting.

“I love to crochet. It’s something that I was taught when I was in ‘Les Miserables’ in the theater as a kid backstage,” Chabert shared. “One of the wonderful women who would look out for us, she taught me how to crochet, and I used to make blankets and things. And now my daughter, who’s nine, is also learning.”

Lacey Chabert and Daughter Julia Share Favorite Hobby

As Chabert continued to explain her love of crocheting, she emphasized how much her daughter, Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, who turns 10 years old in September, has also grown to enjoy the relaxing hobby.

“She’s really into these cute little crocheted stuffed animals,” Chabert shared of her daughter. “I’m sure you’ve seen them all over the internet.”

Chabert welcomed her daughter, Julia, with her husband, David Nehdar, in 2016, three years after they tied the knot in Dec. 2013.

As an actress who began her profession before the age of 10, Chabert’s fifth reveal was details about the very first act she had in show business — and it might surprise you!

“I have been a professional actress since I was seven years old,” she said. “I love what I do so much, and I’m so thankful that my parents supported me to pursue those dreams even then.”

“And my very first professional job was a Triaminic cough syrup commercial where I had to be sick, and then I had to get well, all within the span of 30 seconds,” Chabert continued. “It was so much fun, and at the end of the shoot they gave me a box of cough syrup. So that was my first swag bag.”