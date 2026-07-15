Lacey Chabert’s Daughter Hilariously Roasts Her Purse Collection — But One Bag Was Too Special to Give Up

Lacey Chabert is letting her daughter have the final say on the pieces in her closet, but one sentimental item was simply too meaningful to put up for debate.

Chabert’s “Love It or Leave It” series is a fun segment on her social media where she enlists the help of her daughter, Julia, to weigh in on items from Chabert’s personal collection. The Hallmark favorite turned to Julia yet again for brutally honest opinions in this newest installment, which now featured her purse collection. One of the bags Chabert showed off was from her late grandma, whom she affectionately referred to as “Nanny” in the video. Bringing out this bag made the actress a little emotional, but the heartfelt moment was cut short by her daughter’s hilarious commentary.

Chabert’s Daughter Weighs In on A Few of Her Vintage Purses

“This one has some stories,” Chabert tells her daughter as she pulls out an old Gucci bag before asking the ultimate question: “Love it or leave it?”

When her daughter replies, “leave it,” Chabert is in shock. “Leave the Gucci? Julia, this is a Gucci bag.” Chabert goes on to explain that she’s had the bag for years. “As you can tell by the wear and tear on it, I’ve had it for a very long time. It just needs a little rehab, a little love…”

But Julia stood by her answer, explaining to her mom, “leave it ’cause I’ve never seen you wear that, and if I said, ‘hey, wear this today,’ you wouldn’t wear it.”

“Oh, I’m gonna wear it tomorrow,” Chabert retorted. “I’m gonna wear it right now. I’m gonna put myself in it.”

The next bag Chabert shows Julia gets an immediate “love it” from her because it’s pink and red. “I got this in Spain as well. This was another souvenir, and I love it,” Chabert said, most likely referring to her time abroad filming the upcoming Hallmark+ series “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” in Paris and Spain.

“This one has a right answer,” Chabert says, introducing the next bag. Luckily, Julia knew the right answer: “love it.”

Chabert then explains why she loves the bag. “This is my grandma’s…”

“Okay, you don’t need to give us the whole story,” Julia interjects, which makes Chabert burst out laughing. “This is when [Julia] knows I’m gonna get emotional…”

“Yeah, which that’s why I said it,” Julia responds, which elicits yet another laugh from Chabert.

Chabert holds up the bag to show her fans. “This was my Nanny’s. This was her pocketbook. But I love it. So, this is a forever one. I treasure this one.”

Fans in the comments were also laughing along with Chabert:

“Omg your daughter is absolutely burning you lol. She was so quick with the ‘ok we don’t need the whole story'”

“I’ve learned that if I don’t want to know the truth not to ask my children 😂 Love it!”

“Haha oh no another sob story Mom 🤣 she’s tough…love her ❤️❤️”

The actress’ story also resonated with her fans, with one person adding, “I love that when you mentioned the one that belonged to your grandma, you called it a ‘pocketbook’ instead of a purse. My grandma ALWAYS said ‘pocketbook’. I don’t think I ever heard her refer to them as purses. I wish I had one of my Grandma’s old pocketbooks. I do have her Bible, and I will treasure it forever. ❤️”

Chabert lost her grandmother in February 2019.

“On Tuesday, my precious grandmother passed on from this life. The shock and inability to say goodbye to our Nanny has been hard on us as a family. But, I take such peace in knowing this is not the end,” Chabert wrote in a touching Facebook post. “I’m so thankful she knew Julia and that I can keep her memory alive for my daughter through endless stories and the photos we have of them together. Sue was the most incredible woman and I look forward to celebrating her life as we gather together as a family to honor her.”

Chabert Shows Off a ‘Mean Girls’ Era Jacket in Another Episode of ‘Love It or Leave It’

Chabert’s daughter served as the judge of her collection again, choosing what stays in her closet and what goes.

The first piece the actress showed was a brown leather jacket that she bought when she was in Toronto filming the iconic 2004 hit “Mean Girls.”

“This jacket is 20 years old,” Chabert explained. “It’s a classic.”

When Julia responded in shock, asking if “Mean Girls” was really filmed 20 years ago, Chabert sighed before responding, “It was actually 21 years ago. Believe it or not.”

Chabert believed this decision was another “obvious” one, imploring her daughter to “get this off on the right foot.”

Of course, Julia responded, “love it!”