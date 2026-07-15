Julie Chen Moonves Says She Was ‘Personally Not Happy’ About Two ‘Survivor’ Players Joining ‘Big Brother 28’

Only a week into “Big Brother 28,” the addition of former “Survivor” players Dee Valladares and Rick Devens has already become one of the season’s biggest talking points. While many fans welcomed the crossover, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves admitted she initially had reservations about bringing two “Survivor” veterans into the “Big Brother” house.

In a recent interview with Parade, Chen Moonves said she was skeptical when she first learned that Dee and Devens would compete this season. Although “Big Brother” has previously welcomed contestants from other reality franchises, she explained that this situation felt different because two former “Survivor” players were entering the game together.

However, her opinion evolved after she learned more about both competitors and watched them begin navigating the game inside the house.

Julie Chen Moonves Changed Her Mind About Dee Valladares

Chen Moonves explained that she did additional research after learning Dee Valladares and Rick Devens would be joining the cast. While she admitted she was initially unsure about the decision, she said Dee quickly impressed her.

After learning more about Dee’s background and watching highlights from her time on “Survivor,” Chen Moonves said she came to appreciate Dee’s competitive mindset. She also praised Dee’s early performance in the “Big Brother” house, pointing to her first Head of Household victory and the strategic decisions that followed.

According to Chen Moonves, Dee has demonstrated a strong understanding of the social and strategic elements that make “Big Brother” unique. She specifically highlighted Dee’s reaction after learning information had been shared too freely within her alliance, suggesting Dee immediately recognized how damaging loose information could become.

Chen Moonves also said she would enjoy seeing Dee make television history by becoming the first player to win both “Survivor” and “Big Brother,” acknowledging that she has found herself rooting for the reality competition champion as the season unfolds.

Rick Devens Has Faced a Steeper Learning Curve

While Chen Moonves praised Dee’s transition into the game, she expressed more concern about Rick Devens’ early gameplay.

She acknowledged that she initially became excited after discovering Devens had previously worked as a television news anchor, creating an unexpected connection with her own journalism background. But after watching the opening days of the season, Chen Moonves suggested Devens has not adjusted to the unique pace of “Big Brother” as quickly as his fellow “Survivor” alum.

Rather than criticizing his overall abilities as a competitor, she indicated that the social strategy required inside the “Big Brother” house differs significantly from “Survivor.” She suggested that revealing too much information too early could become a costly mistake in a game where conversations spread rapidly and trust is constantly shifting.

With the season still in its opening week, however, plenty of time remains for Devens to adjust his strategy and recover.

Angela Murray and the First Showmance Continue to Stand Out

Beyond discussing the “Survivor” players, Chen Moonves also shared her thoughts on returning houseguest Angela Murray and the season’s first confirmed showmance.

She described Angela as one of the franchise’s most entertaining personalities, saying the returning player immediately brought energy back into the house. Chen Moonves also noted that Angela’s competitive nature appeared almost instantly after the game began, making her one of the contestants she expects viewers to continue watching closely.

Chen Moonves also reacted to the budding romance between Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros, whose relationship developed almost immediately after entering the house. The pair officially became the season’s first showmance after sharing kisses on the live feeds, creating one of the earliest storylines of the summer.

Although strategic gameplay remains the primary focus inside the house, Chen Moonves suggested the unexpected romance has added another layer to the competition. With alliances continuing to shift and relationships forming throughout the game, she believes the opening week has already delivered the unpredictable moments that have defined “Big Brother” for more than two decades.