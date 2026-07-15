“Big Brother 28” Cast Astrology: Zodiac Signs May Hint at Alliances and Rivalries

The “Big Brother 28” house may feature time travel, returning reality stars and unexpected twists, but the cast’s zodiac signs could offer another entertaining way to examine the season’s early relationships.

According to astrology information shared by Big Brother Database on Instagram, air and fire signs dominate the Season 28 cast. Those elements are often associated with communication, adaptability, confidence and action, qualities that could shape a fast-moving summer inside the house.

The cast includes three Aries players: “Survivor” alum Rick Devens, Kamu and Rome. Angela Murray represents Leo, giving the season another prominent fire sign.

Mallory is the cast’s Gemini, while Taylor, Jason and returning “Survivor” winner Dee Valladares are Libras. Ashley, Drew and Yash are Aquarians.

The large group of air signs may create a socially active house filled with shifting conversations and flexible alliances. However, the combination of strong personalities could also lead to changing loyalties as players gather new information.

With fire signs adding competitive energy, Season 28 may reward players who know when to act and when to slow down.

Dee, Angela and Devens Could Form a Compatible Returning-Player Group

Dee, Angela and Devens entered the “Big Brother 28” house with previous reality television experience, immediately separating them from the season’s new players.

Their zodiac signs also create an interesting combination.

Dee is a Libra, Angela is a Leo and Devens is an Aries. In astrology, fire and air signs often complement each other because air can encourage fire’s energy while fire can motivate air signs to act.

As a Libra, Dee may bring a more measured approach to the group. Libras are often associated with diplomacy, social awareness and a desire to maintain balance.

Devens’ Aries energy could encourage a more direct and competitive style. Aries players may feel comfortable making bold moves but could also become impatient when a strategy requires them to wait.

Angela’s Leo sign may place her naturally between those approaches. Leos are often viewed as loyal and charismatic but may also want recognition for their contributions.

The returning players could benefit from working together because they understand the pressures of reality competition. However, their experience may also make them obvious targets.

If their astrological compatibility translates into trust, Dee, Angela and Devens could create a powerful connection. Their biggest challenge may involve deciding who leads the group when important decisions arise.

Lyric and Rome Bring Taurus-Aries Energy to Their Showmance

Lyric and Rome’s developing connection combines two neighboring zodiac signs with very different approaches.

Rome is an Aries, while Lyric is the only Taurus listed among the Season 28 cast.

Aries often moves quickly and embraces excitement. Taurus typically values consistency, comfort and security.

That contrast could explain some of the attraction between the pair. Rome may bring spontaneity and confidence to the relationship, while Lyric could provide a more grounded presence.

However, both signs can become determined once they decide what they want.

Rome’s direct communication may clash with Lyric if she feels pressured or rushed. Lyric’s slower, more deliberate approach could also frustrate an Aries who wants immediate answers.

Their differences may help balance the relationship, but the pressure of the “Big Brother” house could test whether their connection strengthens their games or creates an additional target.

Latrice and Angela Could Become Strong Competitors or Rivals

Latrice and Angela bring Cancer and Leo energy into the house.

Cancer signs are often associated with emotional awareness, loyalty and protection. Latrice may use close personal relationships to build trust and create security within the game.

Angela’s Leo sign could produce a more visible approach. Her personality and previous “Big Brother” experience may naturally draw attention from the other houseguests.

Cancer and Leo sit beside each other on the zodiac calendar but often express loyalty differently.

Latrice may prioritize emotional connections and private conversations, while Angela could take a more outspoken approach.

Their differences may create a strong partnership if each player values what the other contributes. Latrice could offer emotional support and social insight, while Angela could bring confidence and experience.

However, both may become protective of their positions in the house. If they disagree or compete for influence within the same group, their connection could turn into a rivalry.

Mallory, Melody and Lyric’s Dynamic Could Test Their Zodiac Differences

Mallory, Melody and Lyric have already developed a complicated relationship inside the house.

Mallory is a Gemini, Melody is a Pisces and Lyric is a Taurus.

Geminis are often associated with communication, curiosity and adaptability. Mallory may want to talk through changing dynamics and remain connected to different groups.

Pisces signs may rely more heavily on emotion and intuition. Melody could become sensitive to changes in trust or shifts in the group’s energy.

Lyric’s Taurus sign may value consistency and loyalty. Once she forms an opinion about another player, she may need time or clear evidence before changing her perspective.

As Melody and Lyric appear to distance themselves from Mallory, the three signs may respond differently to the tension.

Mallory’s adaptability could help her rebuild those relationships or find new allies. However, she may struggle if the other two players view her social flexibility as inconsistency.

The trio’s future may depend less on zodiac compatibility and more on whether they communicate before assumptions become permanent.

CBS Melody Morris, Lyric Medeiros and Mallory Aurichio on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS

Kamu, Haley and Chuk Could Balance Fire, Earth and Air

Kamu, Haley and Chuk bring three different astrological elements to their alliance.

Kamu is an Aries, Haley is a Virgo and Chuk is a Libra.

Kamu’s fire-sign energy may encourage the group to take risks and move quickly. Haley’s Virgo traits could bring organization, attention to detail and a more cautious approach.

As a Libra, Chuk may help balance those different styles and consider how decisions affect the group’s relationships with the rest of the house.

The combination could create a well-rounded alliance.

Kamu may push the group toward action, while Haley could identify potential problems before they become larger threats. Chuk may help manage social connections and keep disagreements from dividing the alliance.

Their differences could become an advantage if each person accepts a distinct role.

However, Aries may become frustrated by Virgo’s caution, while Virgo could view quick decisions as unnecessary risks. Libra’s desire to consider every option could either create balance or delay important moves.

Air and Fire Signs Could Set the Pace of “Big Brother 28”

The Season 28 cast includes several Libras and Aquarians alongside a strong group of Aries players and one Leo.

Taylor, Jason and Dee represent Libra, while Ashley, Drew and Yash bring Aquarius energy to the game.

Air signs are often associated with ideas, communication and social flexibility. Those qualities could help players adjust when new twists disrupt their original strategies.

The fire signs may bring urgency and competition.

Devens, Kamu and Rome share Aries energy, while Angela represents Leo. Their willingness to take action could influence the season’s major decisions.

However, a cast dominated by air and fire may also produce rapidly changing alliances.

Air signs may continue reconsidering their options, while fire signs could act before every player feels prepared.

The cast’s remaining signs may offer a different type of balance. Barrett and Haley are Virgos, Lyric is a Taurus, Latrice is a Cancer and Melody is a Pisces.

Earth signs may provide stability, while water signs could rely on emotional awareness and intuition to identify changes within the house.

Astrology cannot determine who will win “Big Brother 28,” but the cast’s zodiac signs offer a playful way to examine the relationships already forming.

As alliances change and new conflicts emerge, viewers may discover whether the season’s air and fire energy creates lasting partnerships, or helps fuel a summer of unpredictable gameplay.