Report: ‘Survivor’ star Rick Devens to compete on ‘Big Brother 28’

The identity of one surprise houseguest on “Big Brother 28” is no longer hidden, unlike most of the immunity idols he’s found on “Survivor.”

Two-time castaway Rick Devens will compete on “Big Brother 28,” per Dalton Ross of “Entertainment Weekly.” Ross reported on Tuesday that Devens is one of two former “Survivor” contestants who will move into the “Big Brother” house this season.

“The Exclusive” host Sharon Tharp cosigned Ross’s reporting via a post on X. CBS has yet to confirm these reports as of Wednesday morning.

Devens was not one of the 14 houseguests announced during the “Big Brother: Broveal” on Tuesday. The report did not state whether Devens will move in with those houseguests during Thursday’s premiere of “Big Brother 28.”

Who is Rick Devens?

Rick Devens made his “Survivor” debut as a castaway on “Survivor: Edge of Extinction.” The news anchor from Macon, Ga., became the fourth player voted out of the game, but he returned after winning the first Edge of Extinction challenge.

Devens kept himself in the game by winning four individual immunity challenges and successfully playing three hidden immunity idols. His game ended at the Final Four fire-making challenge, which he lost to the soon-to-be winner, Chris Underwood.

Devens returned for “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans,” where he subtly planted a fake idol at tribal council after conspiring with ally Christian Hubicki early in the game. He saved himself and eventual winner Aubry Bracco from elimination on Day 16 by “finding” that idol and passing it off as genuine.

Devens earned true immunity on Day 19 after winning the first-ever MrBeast Super Beware Advantage. He continued to survive until the Final Seven, when his fellow remaining castaways voted him out on Day 22.

Devens holds the record for most hidden immunity idols found in a single season (four). He trails only Russell Hantz for most idols found across all seasons (five).

Which Other Castaway Will Join Devens?

Both Ross and Tharp claimed that a second “Survivor” alumnus would compete on “Big Brother 28,” but did not provide any names. However, multiple rumors suggest that the mystery castaway is “Survivor: 45” winner Dee Valladares.

With her victory on “Survivor: 45,” Valladares became the first Cuban-born castaway to ever win the show. She competed alongside Devens on “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans” before becoming the first member of that season’s jury.

Valladares’ name has been in many rumors regarding the cast of “Big Brother 28,” several of which also included Devens. Tharp reported that fans will learn the identity of the second castaway during Friday’s season premiere of “Big Brother: Unlocked.”

Players Who Have Appeared on ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’

Devens and Valladares are expected to join an incredibly short list of castaways who would later become houseguests.

Until Devens and Valladares move in, that list starts and ends with five-time “Survivor” player Cirie Fields. Fields competed in “Big Brother: 25” alongside her son, Jared, and would ultimately place fifth.

Many fans consider Fields among the best “Survivor” players to never win, with her highest placement being third (“Survivor: Micronesia”). She competed alongside Devens and Valladares on “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans,” which she finished in sixth place.

The crossover between the two CBS franchises includes two more names, both of which debuted on “Big Brother.” Hayden Moss won “Big Brother: 12” before finishing in sixth place on “Survivor: Blood vs. Water.” Caleb Reynolds came in fourth place on “Big Brother: 16” before appearing on “Survivor: Kaôh Rōng” and “Survivor: Game Changers.”