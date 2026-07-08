‘Survivor’ Lands 5 Emmy Nominations — Here’s Which Shows the Reality Series is Competing Against

The 2026 Emmy nominations are officially here, and yep, it was a big morning for “Survivor.” The long-running reality competition picked up five Emmy nominations (per NBC), including one of the night’s biggest categories: Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

Honestly, that’s an impressive showing for a series that’s been on the air for more than two decades. It seems like every season, “Survivor” finds a way to stay fresh while still giving fans the strategy, blindsides, and unforgettable moments they’ve come to expect.

Of course, the competition won’t be easy.

For Outstanding Reality Competition Program, “Survivor” will go head-to-head with:

Yep, that’s a stacked category. Let’s be real, every one of those shows has had a strong year, so it’ll be interesting to see who ultimately takes home the trophy when the winners are announced in September.

‘Survivor’ Was Recognized Behind the Scenes Too

The flagship category wasn’t the only place “Survivor” received recognition.

The series also earned a nomination for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, where it’s competing against:

“The Amazing Race“

“Love on the Spectrum”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

It seems like casting is one of the biggest reasons “Survivor” continues to succeed year after year. Finding players who are strategic, entertaining, unpredictable, and willing to take risks isn’t easy, and this nomination recognizes the people who make that happen.

“Survivor” also received a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, where it will compete against:

“The Amazing Race”

“Love on the Spectrum” (Season 4, Episode 4)

“The Traitors”

“Welcome to Wrexham” (Season 4, Episode 8: “Do a Wrexham”)

Honestly, this nomination shouldn’t surprise longtime viewers. The sweeping shots of Fiji, dramatic challenge sequences, and beautiful sunsets have become part of the show’s identity. Let’s be real, “Survivor” has always looked incredible on screen.

The show’s fifth nomination came in Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program. Its competition includes:

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 18, Episode 1: “You Can’t Keep a Good Drag Queen Down”)

“The Traitors” (Season 4, Episode 2: “The Death Conga”)

“The Voice“

Editing has always played a huge role in building suspense throughout the season, from hidden immunity idols to dramatic Tribal Councils, so it’s another well-deserved recognition for the production team.

Jeff Probst is Once Again Up for Outstanding Host

It wouldn’t feel like Emmy season without seeing Jeff Probst‘s name among the nominees.

The longtime “Survivor” host earned a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. He’ll face some tough competition from:

Yep, it’s another competitive category. Honestly, Probst has become one of the most recognizable hosts in reality television, and it seems like the Television Academy continues to appreciate everything he brings to the series. Whether he’s guiding contestants through challenges or asking the tough questions at Tribal Council, he’s remained a huge part of what makes “Survivor” work.

How to Watch the 2026 Emmy Awards

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”) will host the 78th Emmy Awards, which take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, 2026. Fans can watch the ceremony live beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with simultaneous streaming on Peacock.

Let’s be real, earning five Emmy nominations is already something worth celebrating. Whether “Survivor” walks away with one award or several, the series continues to prove it’s one of reality television’s most respected franchises, and yep, fans will definitely be cheering it on when the winners are revealed.