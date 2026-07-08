Netflix Announces Plans for a ‘Heartstopper’ Summer, ‘Ending on a Hi’

Don’t make any plans this July unless its for a “Heartstopper” summer. Ahead of the show’s farewell movie, “Heartstopper: Forever,” Netflix has released a monthlong lineup of events, giving fans plenty of ways to celebrate the final chapter.

Author Alice Oseman Says Goodbye with Heartstopper Vol. 6

To kick off the month, Alice Oseman, author of the “Hearstopper” graphic novels, gave her own send-off to the characters. On July 2, she released the sixth and final volume of the series, concluding Nick and Charlie’s story.

“Heartstopper” began as a webcomic in 2016, posted to Tumblr and Tapas. The series generated a massive online fanbase, receiving over 124 million views to date.

The UK-born author decided to self-publish the series as a physical graphic novel in 2018. A year later, the first volume received a wider release through Hachette Children’s Group.

Since that date, the series has amassed an outpouring of love and support worldwide, selling over 10 million copies globally. In 2023, “Heartstopper” became the UK’s fastest-selling graphic novel. In the U.S., the first five volumes have sold a combined 1.4 million copies.

Now, it’s time for Oseman to conclude the series alongside its final Netflix chapter.

“I’ve done everything with it that I wanted to,” Oseman told the London Times. “The ending specifically is very right for the story. It will make readers happy, and it makes me happy.”

In celebration of the final volume’s release, Oseman embarking on an international book tour throughout the rest of the year.

The Series Concludes with “Heartstopper Forever”

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“Heartstopper” aired its first season on Netflix in 2022, accruing 53 million viewing hours in its first three weeks. Season 2 and 3 followed suit, becoming a cultural phenomenon for queer youth around the world.

The British coming-of-age romantic comedy follows teenage protagonists Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, who meet at their grammar school. Their friendship blossoms into romance, leading the show to cover themes like sexuality, gender identity, mental health, intimacy and early adulthood.

In 2025, Netflix opted to release a feature-length film to serve as the series finale instead of a fourth season. Written by Oseman and executive produced by the series stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, “Heartstopper Forever” premieres July 17.

The film will adapt the graphic novel’s sixth volume and the novella “Nick and Charlie.” Both stories follow Nick and Charlie as they grapple with the prospect of a long-distance relationship while Nick prepares to leave for university, raising the question: Can first loves really last forever?

In the lead up to the film’s release, Netflix is releasing a basement series, which will feature the film’s cast solving a series of escape room games together. Episodes will premiere daily from July 9-15. Bloopers for that series will debut July 16.

The vinyl boxset of the series’ soundtracks will be available for preorder starting July 15.

On the day of “Heartstopper Forever” premiere, fans can listen to the movie’s official podcast, which will be hosted by British drag queen and singer Tia Kofi. Oseman, Connor and Locke will appear on the podcast, along with the film’s cast and Executive Producer Patrick Walters. The film’s soundtrack will also be released that day.

“Heartstopper” Ends on a Hi

While “Heartstopper Forever” marks the end of Nick and Charlie’s on-screen journey, fans will have one final chance to revisit the beloved series through a behind-the-scenes special.

“Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi” will explores the series evolution, cultural impact and lasting legacy, according to press release from .

“’Heartstopper’ has always had such a wonderfully passionate and supportive community of readers and viewers,” Oseman said in the release. “The connection that they have with the story is so beautiful, and I think the ‘Ending on a Hi’ special celebrates all of that passion and joy and love, while also showing so many fascinating and hilarious moments from behind the scenes of ‘Heartstopper!’”

Serving as a companion piece to the finale film, the 35-minute special will be released on July 24 — a week after “Heartstopper Forever” premieres.

According to the press release, “Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi” combines never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, cast and crew interviews, larger cultural commentary and fan input.

The special will feature Oseman and cast members Connor, Locke, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Jenny Walser, Tobie Donovan, Yasmin Finney and William Gao. Fans and journalists will also lend their commentary.