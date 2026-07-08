‘General Hospital’-Danny May Have Destroyed His Close Relationship With Rocco

The teens on “General Hospital” have been having a tough time lately. This week, Danny threw Rocco under the bus in the worst possible way. And it could destroy the close relationship the two teens have shared for most of their lives.

Danny is desperate for any information about where his father, Jason Morgan, is being held by the WSB. So when Charlotte told him that Rocco was the one who actually shot Cullum, Danny decided to use that information to try to help Jason.

Danny went to Jack Brennan and told him that Jason didn’t shoot Cullum. He hoped that would be enough to get his father released since Cullum is dead. But Brennan insisted that Danny tell him who actually shot Cullum. Danny told Brennan it was Rocco.

The Worst Betrayal

At the Metro Court pool, Danny runs into Dante and Rocco. He tells Rocco that he revealed to Brennan that Rocco shot Cullum. Rocco is furious and deeply hurt. He reminds Danny that he took the fall for Danny and Charlotte when they broke into Dalton’s lab. Rocco feels betrayed by Danny, and he has every right to.

The two boys have been raised like brothers. They’re not technically related, but Rocco’s father, Dante, was in a relationship with Samantha McCall, Danny’s mother. They also grew up together in the Quartermaine mansion.

It’s easy to understand why Rocco feels betrayed. And in the end, it was all for nothing. Brennan tells Danny that knowing Rocco shot Cullum won’t change anything. What Danny and Rocco don’t know yet is that Jason is going to be set free anyway.

Joss’s Deal For Jason’s Freedom

Josslyn Jacks is the only survivor of the shootout on Spoon Island. WSB Director Z. wants her to give a statement that will smooth over the entire incident. She agrees to say what Z. wants, as long as Valentin and Jason are set free and all charges against them are dropped.

Z. agrees to the deal. Valentin Cassadine is already free and back in Port Charles. Jason Morgan will be returning soon.

If Danny had just kept his mouth shut and stayed out of it, everything would have worked out. Instead, he may have destroyed his friendship with Rocco forever

A Reality Check For Danny

Losing his close relationship with Rocco may be exactly what Danny needs. He has been getting into trouble, making terrible decisions, and flailing for months. Jason’s arrest was simply the latest excuse for Danny to make reckless, impulsive choices that end up hurting both himself and the people around him.

Of course, teenagers act out. But Danny desperately needs a reality check. If he really wants to pursue a life in the mob, like he told Sonny, he’s going to have to be smarter and learn to control his emotions. When Jason returns to “General Hospital”, he needs to spend time being a consistent parent to Danny. Otherwise, he may end up visiting his son in Pentonville instead.