Could Danny and Charlotte Be the Next Jason and Carly? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Friendships between Port Charles teens have often drawn comparisons to beloved “General Hospital” duos, and Danny Morgan and Charlotte Cassadine are no exception. After recent events drove a wedge between the longtime friends, fans began debating whether the pair could be following in the footsteps of Jason Morgan and Carly Spencer. Read on to discover why the comparison has viewers talking and where “GH” fans stand in the growing debate.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Debate the Danny and Charlotte Comparison

Charlotte Cassadine and Danny Morgan’s friendship may have reached a breaking point. After Danny revealed to WSB Chief Jack Brennan that Rocco Falconeri, not Jason Morgan, was the one who shot Cullum on the pier, Charlotte learned that Danny had betrayed her trust. Although Brennan ultimately told Danny to leave the matter alone, Charlotte was furious that he had been willing to expose her half-brother’s role in the shooting.

The situation is especially complicated given the family’s intertwined relationships. Charlotte and Rocco are maternal half-siblings through their mother, Lulu Spencer, while Danny and Rocco have long considered each other brothers after growing up together and nearly becoming official stepbrothers when Dante Falconeri proposed to Sam McCall before Sam’s tragic death in November 2024.

With tensions between the teens continuing to rise, “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson posed an interesting question to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking, “DANNY AND CHARLOTTE…Shades Of Jarly?”

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The post quickly sparked a lively discussion as viewers weighed in on whether Danny and Charlotte share similarities with Jason Morgan and Carly Spencer.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Don’t See Shades of Jason and Carly

Many “General Hospital” fans weren’t convinced the comparison fit. One fan simply replied, “No,” while another argued, “Jason was always level-headed.” A third agreed, writing, “No cause Jason thinks sht thru!”

Some fans felt both teens had handled the situation poorly. “That both were so wrong, they both betrayed Rocco!” one viewer commented. Others were especially critical of Danny’s actions, with one fan bluntly calling him “a brat” and another joking, “I would never tell Danny a secret; he definitely only thinks of himself, but I guess that’s a typical teenager. Lol.”

Several “GH” fans also questioned whether Danny and Charlotte should be compared to Jason and Carly at all. “I hope not. One toxic Jarly is one too many,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Really can’t take another second of these 2. Extremely annoying… Danny, when his father returns, he will be very disappointed the way he’s acting. Charlotte not liking her at all.”

Others believed the similarities existed but in a different way than expected. One “General Hospital” fan suggested, “Yes, except these 2 are the opposite. Charlotte has more sense than Danny. Charlotte is the female, teen version of Jason. She thinks things through. Danny is the male, teen version of Carly. He’s impetuous and acts on a whim just like Carly.”

Another viewer focused on Danny’s future, writing, “Does not excite me. They are too young, and they don’t think about consequences before they act on their impulses. I hope when Jason comes back he straightens Danny out.”

The Discussion Also Turned to Danny and Charlotte’s Relationship

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As the conversation continued, some fans shifted their focus from personality comparisons to Danny and Charlotte’s relationship itself. One commenter playfully referred to the pair as “Darlotte,” prompting another fan to quickly respond, “They’re cousins.”

When one viewer pointed out that the two are related through the Cassadine side of the family, others argued that it made no difference. “Doesn’t matter what side, they’re still related,” one fan wrote, adding that they didn’t understand why the writers were entertaining the idea.

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One commenter joked, “Better than kissing cousins!!” while another argued that viewers were misinterpreting the comparison altogether, writing, “Please take them to Jarly. I’m so tired of people talking about kissing cousins. But nobody would whine about cousin BFFs. Carly and Jason are, and always have been, best when they’re not kissing.”

Another fan echoed that perspective, simply commenting, “Jason and Carly are best friends—that’s it.”

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Whether viewers see Danny and Charlotte as the next Jason and Carly or believe the comparison doesn’t fit, the discussion made one thing clear: “General Hospital” fans are already invested in where the evolving dynamic between the Port Charles teens goes next.