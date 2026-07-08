‘Legally Blonde’ Star Luke Wilson, 54, and Model Girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, Welcome First Baby Together

Although you may forever fondly associate Luke Wilson, 54, with his character as the romantic interest in “Legally Blonde” (2001) starring Reese Witherspoon, he’s just stepped into a very different kind of role. The actor is now a dad!

That’s right, the Wilsons have a new and wonderful reason to celebrate as the famous family has just gotten bigger. Luke has welcomed a little one into the world with his girlfriend, 24-year-old model Kendall Yates.

Luke and Kendall Have a Baby Girl

“Luke, who previously [revealed] in 2007 that he wanted kids,” and Kendall, “have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter,” People reported on Wednesday, July 8, while exclusively announcing the exciting news.

Although the new mom and dad are keeping things relatively quiet around the arrival, just a day before, “the couple and their newborn daughter attended a press reception for Wilson’s upcoming Netflix comedy series at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif,” People noted.

“The ‘Anchorman’ star and Yates, who held their little one in a carrier, arrived at the event just after 5 p.m.,” People continued. “They left together before the event wrapped at 7 p.m., and introduced the newborn to guests and Wilson’s castmates, like Jimmy Tatro.”

Although People also points out that Luke and Kendall, “who have been dating for a few years, have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, … in April, the couple was photographed while enjoying a walk together in Los Angeles.”

The pair appeared to be keeping things casual for their outing, with the actor opting to wear a blue hoodie and a baseball cap while the model chose to throw on a loose white T-shirt and cowboy boots.

When photos of the duo appeared online at the time, multiple people mentioned that it looked as if Yates was pregnant, and apparently they were right.

Luke’s Brothers Are Already Dads

Getty Andrew Wilson, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson

While Luke “quietly” welcomed his little one into the world, per People, he happens to be part of a well-known family that is often in the spotlight.

Along with his older brother Owen Wilson, his eldest sibling is director Andrew Wilson. And on top of the fact that all three are in show business, they’re also now all fathers. “Both of Luke’s brothers, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson, have welcomed kids of their own,” according to People.

When it comes to Andrew, he tends to keep details about his personal life rather private, yet People adds that “it is known that he has at least one child: a son named Joey.”

Getty Andrew Wilson and his son, Joey, in 2007

As for Owen, “[t]he ‘Wedding Crashers’ star, 57, is a father to three children,” per People. “He welcomed his son, Robert Ford, on Jan. 14, 2011, with then-girlfriend Jade Duell. Three years later, on Jan. 30, 2014, he became a father to a second son, Finn, with Caroline Lindqvist. In October 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Wilson also fathered a daughter named Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates.”