Cardi B Fans Shipping Her with Popular Athlete after Fashion Show Encounter

Over the years, Cardi B has become quite the beloved music star. She shot to superstardom when her track “Bodak Yellow” hit the airwaves, and she subsequently dropped her now Grammy-winning album, Invasion of Privacy. While it took seven years for her to release her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, immediately followed by her first solo arena tour, she has remained a fixture not only in music but also in pop culture.

That being said, music isn’t the only thing that’s kept Cardi B in the headlines all of these years. Her love life has often been the topic of conversation. Her seven-year marriage to rapper Offset was filled with its share of ups and downs. And following her marriage to Offset, she became involved with NFL star, Stefon Diggs. Sadly, reports surfaced that they split in February of this year.

Fast forward to the present, and it appears that fans of the “I Like It” rapper are ready to see her date again. This time, they’ve picked out the “perfect” man. However, this matchmaking appears to be based largely on seeing her seated next to him at a fashion show.

Cardi B Meets Maduka Okoye at Paris Fashion Week

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In case you’ve missed it, many celebs have flocked to France during the week of July 6, as it’s Paris Haute Couture Week. Right in the mix is Cardi B. She appears to be attending a few shows, but it was her presence at the Jean Paul Gaultier showing that grabbed the attention of many social media users. She was spotted sitting next to renowned soccer (football) player Maduka Okoye.

If you haven’t heard of Okoye, he’s become one of the most-talked-about soccer players during this year’s FIFA World Cup, and he ironically didn’t even play in it. He represents the Nigerian team, but his name has been circulating because of his looks. He’s had a number of people absolutely swooning, believing he’s breathtakingly gorgeous. Take a peek at his Instagram, and you be the judge.

Now, going back to the encounter between Okoye and Cardi B, the brief clip of them at the fashion show displays limited interaction between the two. They do seem to chat, but from this one clip, it doesn’t exactly seem like a meet-cute moment, but that’s just one opinion. While not shown here, there is another clip of Okoye helping Cardi B to her seat (it still didn’t look very flirtatious from my point of view). Check out for yourself footage of the duo talking.

Cardi B Fans Approve of Her with Maduka Okoye

To be abundantly clear, there is no official word that Cardi B and Okoye are dating. However, it hasn’t stopped people from wishing. Read what some people are saying about the potential coupling on X (formerly Twitter). By the way, it should be stated that there are some rumblings that Okoye does have an on-again-off-again girlfriend. His current relationship status doesn’t appear readily known as of publication.

Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye helped Cardi B to her sit and she couldn't stop staring at him at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.❤️💕 https://t.co/81e9XqYIcg pic.twitter.com/JArt87MNJy— Aigbedion Onome (@AigbedionOnome) July 8, 2026