Dolores Catania Speaks Out After Liz McGraw’s Surprising ‘Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Exit

Liz McGraw’s decision to leave “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” after just one season surprised Bravo fans. Now, one of her closest friends is offering a different perspective on what may have led to that decision.

During a recent episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Dolores Catania defended McGraw while reflecting on the intense online criticism the Season 1 cast member faced throughout the show’s debut.

“She got hammered on social media,” Dolores said. “What did she do to deserve that?”

The comments came just one week after McGraw confirmed she would not be returning when Bravo’s newest franchise begins filming its second season.

Dolores Catania Says Fans Didn’t See the ‘Real’ Liz McGraw

While discussing McGraw’s departure with co-host Tamra Judge, Dolores acknowledged that the negativity surrounding the show’s first season may have taken a toll.

“I would imagine your very first season and getting that kind of hate, it would be very overwhelming,” Tamra said.

Dolores agreed that the online reaction was difficult but suggested there was much more to McGraw than viewers saw on television.

“It was more than that. Liz does homeless food drives at her dispensary. She’s the most generous person. And I wish that everyone got to see that side.”

The heartfelt comments painted a much different picture of McGraw than the one many fans came to know during Season 1, where she became one of the franchise’s most talked-about personalities.

Throughout the inaugural season, McGraw found herself at the center of several headline-making storylines, including explosive confrontations with Jo-Ellen Tiberi and Alicia Carmody that fueled conversation across social media.

Her departure quickly sparked speculation online, with fan accounts and Bravo bloggers questioning whether she had quietly exited the series before Season 2 production officially got underway.

Liz McGraw Said It’s Time to Focus on Family and Life Off Camera

McGraw addressed those rumors herself on July 1, announcing that she had made the decision to step away from reality television.

“I’m full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show,” she wrote before explaining why she would not be returning.

“As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions.”

She also made it clear that her exit wasn’t rooted in any ill will toward the series or her castmates.

“The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special. I’ll be watching next season, rooting for the continued success of this franchise.”

McGraw concluded her message by looking ahead to her next chapter away from Bravo cameras.

“For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera.”

Her statement officially ended days of speculation surrounding her future and confirmed that one of the original seven Housewives from “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” will not be back for the franchise’s sophomore season.

While McGraw appears ready to move on, Dolores’ comments suggest the public may have only seen one side of her during Season 1. By highlighting her friend’s charitable work and generosity away from the cameras, Dolores offered a reminder that reality television rarely captures the full story behind the people viewers watch each week.