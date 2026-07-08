Andy Cohen Makes a Surprising Admission About Vicki Gunvalson Ahead of RHOC Return

As Vicki Gunvalson prepares to return as a full-time Housewife for Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Andy Cohen is reflecting on a reality television journey that has lasted nearly two decades and admitting he never saw it coming.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Cohen looked back on the franchise’s earliest days and revealed that if someone had asked him during Season 1 which cast member would still be telling her story 20 seasons later, Gunvalson wouldn’t necessarily have been his first pick.

His comments arrive just days before Bravo premieres the milestone season, which marks Gunvalson’s official return as a full-time cast member after several years away from holding an orange.

Andy Cohen Didn’t Expect Vicki Gunvalson’s Story to Last This Long

Play

Reflecting on the evolution of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Cohen praised Gunvalson’s staying power while acknowledging that her longevity surprised even him.

“I don’t know that in Season 1 we would’ve put all our money on Vicki being the housewife whose story we’re still telling,” he told The New York Times.

Although Gunvalson’s life has changed dramatically since viewers first met her in 2006, Cohen believes one thing has remained remarkably consistent.

“As much as her life has changed, she has not changed.”

Gunvalson was one of the original Housewives who helped launch what would become Bravo’s biggest reality television franchise. After departing as a full-time cast member following Season 14, she made occasional guest appearances before Bravo announced at BravoCon that she would officially reclaim her orange for Season 20.

Her return has been one of the most anticipated storylines heading into the new season.

Vicki Gunvalson Says She’s Never Changed for the Cameras

Play

Gunvalson believes the reason audiences have stayed invested in her story is simple: she’s never tried to become someone else when the cameras are rolling.

“Some people feel like they have to do a different personality when they’re on,” she told The New York Times.

“I don’t, because I can see right through it.”

That authenticity, she said, also means embracing every emotion, even when it isn’t always flattering.

“I’m a crier, so I’m very emotional and I try to stuff it, but then it wouldn’t be me, you know?” Gunvalson explained. “So I just let it all hang out and see where it goes.”

Those emotional moments have become one of her trademarks over the years, helping cement her place as one of Bravo’s most recognizable personalities.

Whether she’s celebrating life’s biggest milestones, navigating heartbreak or sparking unforgettable reality television moments, Gunvalson has rarely held back. As Season 20 gets underway, Cohen’s comments suggest that’s exactly why viewers are still watching after all these years.

For Gunvalson, returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” isn’t about reinventing herself. If anything, it’s about proving that the woman who helped launch the franchise remains exactly who fans remember.

Season 20 is set to air Thursday, July 9 at 8pm ET on Bravo.