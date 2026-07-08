Jesse Eisenberg Explains Why Donating a Kidney to a Stranger Was ‘Very Easy’

Jesse Eisenberg is opening up about why donating one of his kidneys to a complete stranger was an easy decision, saying he hopes sharing his experience publicly encourages more people to consider becoming living donors.

In a July 8 interview with Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor reflected on his anonymous kidney donation at the end of 2025, explaining that while he generally dislikes talking about himself, this was one personal story he felt was worth sharing.

“I hate being in the public eye. I find it so embarrassing,” Eisenberg said. “I donated a kidney this year and I thought, ‘Well, maybe I should talk about that because maybe it could influence other people.’ And I’d rather talk about that than talk about my ideas about movies.”

According to Eisenberg, the kidney was donated through an anonymous donation program, and Eisenberg noted that about 90,000 people in the United States are currently waiting for a kidney transplant.

Jesse Eisenberg Says Giving Back Felt Like the Right Thing to Do

When asked what motivated him to become a living donor, Eisenberg said the decision came from feeling fortunate in his own life.

“Oh, just this feeling of responsibility. I feel like I’ve been given so much in my life,” he said, according to Deadline. “Yeah, you can live without one kidney.”

He also pushed back on common misconceptions about kidney donation, explaining that donors undergo extensive medical testing before they’re approved.

“People who donate their kidneys tend to live longer than their non-donor peers, because you go through such a battery of tests to qualify that it ends up just being very healthy people who donate,” he said. “So, for me to donate, actually, means I have a perfectly healthy life. It was very easy.”

Per People, Eisenberg underwent the procedure on Dec. 31, 2025, and has since fully recovered, joking that he now has “a little pep in my step and I’m a little lighter.”

He Hopes His Story Inspires Others

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Eisenberg first revealed his plans to donate a kidney during an October 2025 appearance on the “Today” show. At the time, he announced he would be making an anonymous donation to a stranger and described the decision as “essentially risk-free and so needed,” according to TODAY.

Following the procedure, Eisenberg also partnered with NYU Langone Health to raise awareness about living kidney donation. He said he has experienced “no lifestyle changes, no limitations, and no regrets” since the surgery, adding, “I wish I had more kidneys to give.”

Looking back, Eisenberg said the recovery was easier than many people might expect, calling the experience “a no-brainer.” He added that his biggest sacrifice was a brief hospital stay, a short period of discomfort and several weeks of not being able to lift his son. He hopes speaking openly about the experience will make living kidney donation feel less intimidating for others.

“My sacrifice was a brief hospital stay, a week of discomfort, and five weeks of not picking up my kid,” he said, according to NYU Langone Health. “If you like the idea of extending somebody’s life… it’s worth considering.”

For Eisenberg, using his platform to encourage others to help is far more meaningful than talking about his career.

“I think we have a responsibility to try to put forth something positive,” he said. “Otherwise you’re just talking about your acting process for years. And who cares?”