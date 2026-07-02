Jesse Eisenberg Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Working With Difficult Actors

Jesse Eisenberg continues to do and say the right thing.

In a recent interview with Onic Entertainment, he was asked how he feels about fellow actors who are difficult while being on set.

“Awful,” he said. “You are so lucky to be acting in a movie. How dare you make it miserable for everybody else.”

Eisenberg continues after saying luckily, he’s only had to deal with a scenario like this a few times.

His co-star in the recent movie “Minions and Monsters,” Zoey Deutch, asked if he would elaborate on who these people were.

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Jesse Eisenberg attends as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for “Minions & Monsters” at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Illumination And Universal Pictures)

Jesse Eisenberg Keeps Hush Hush About Difficult Actors on Set

“I can name them on one hand, because I had tattooed them,” Eisenberg said. “We have the most amazing job in the world, we are so lucky. To me, it’s like if you are winding up in a movie set, you have won the lottery 17 times in a row, and you better be grateful for it.

“At least that’s how I feel, right?”

Deutch agreed with him, “100,000,000 percent,” she said.

This comes as no surprise to many. Eisenberg recently made headlines after he had undergone surgery to donate a kidney. Anonymously. Well, sort of.

Specifically, he didn’t know anyone on a donation list when he made the decision. They call this an “altruistic donation.” He didn’t know one single name of the nearly 90,000 Americans who are waiting for a kidney transplant.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 2025 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on February 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

How the Kidney Donation Process Came About

He had heard about this type of donation when, on a podcast, someone was casually talking about the process and how much upside there is. It’s also more accessible and safe than many realize.

On Dec. 30, 2025, he underwent the procedure at NYU Langone.

“It just seemed like an obvious thing to do,” he said in an interview with NYU Langone. This particular institute happens to be one of the best when it comes to transplants.

“I’m comfortable with being a public person, but I’m also aware that it comes with responsibility, and part of that responsibility is not just promoting movies and selling things, but also kind of — maybe having some nice influence in some other way,” Eisenberg said.

He was up and walking the day after surgery, and by the sixth week of recovery, he was able to lift his child and bike through the city.

It wasn’t completely pain-free, either. But not anything to write home about.

“It felt like a muscle ache you’d get after throwing a football around,” he said. “That was the extent of my pain.”

So perhaps not nearly as painful as dealing with iffy actors.

Back in October, the “Zombieland” actor announced he was going to be donating his kidney, but it had been a long time coming. He said he reached out to an organization about 10 years ago, but never heard anything back.

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He’s making up for lost time and laughing at it in the process.

“I just have so much blood in me, and I feel like I should spill it,” he said in October with a laugh. “I really like doing it, and I don’t know why.”