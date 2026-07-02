Tobey Maguire, 51, and Taylor Swift’s Famous ‘Mentee,’ 26, Spotted Kissing at Celeb-Filled Party Ahead of the Wedding

Although fans are gearing up to get all of the details about Taylor Swift’s dreamy wedding as she marries Travis Kelce, it turns out that they’re not the only famous figures who are enjoying buzz-worthy romantic moments this week.

In fact, Taylor’s close friend, rapper Ice Spice, 26, was just spotted kissing Marvel star Tobey Maguire, 51.

Tobey and Ice Spice’s ‘Chat Took an Intimate Turn’

Ice and Tobey got up close and personal while both attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons on Wednesday, July 1.

The actor “was seen enjoying [a] warm conversation with Taylor Swift’s mentee … before the chat took an intimate turn,” according to the Daily Mail.

“The ‘Spider-Man’ star placed his hands on Ice’s arms before leaning in and seeming to kiss her on the lips,” the Mail continued. “A relaxed Ice appeared giddy as she got close to the actor — while they mingled with fellow A-listers,” such as Teyana Taylor, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez (who was also seen sharing a kiss with a mystery woman during the event).

Tobey and Ice Spice’s Star-Filled Romantic Pasts

Getty Sara Gilbert, Caleb McLaughlin, Kirsten Dunst, Drake and Rashida Jones

Although we’ll have to wait to see if Tobey and Ice’s kiss turns into something more, we do know quite a bit about both of the stars’ romantic pasts.

For instance, along with being “romantically linked to ‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb McLaughlin,” as well as fellow rapper Drake, per The U.S. Sun, in May 2025, Cosmopolitan reported that Ice had gone “Instagram official” with NFL player Sauce Gardner.

“The pair sparked dating rumors earlier this year, and on April 30, they seemingly hard-launched their relationship with an intimate mirror selfie on Instagram,” Cosmopolitan told readers, while being sure to mention “[t]he fact that their names include Spice and Sauce is equally as hilarious as it is serendipitous…”

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s The Athlete Lifestyle, the pair broke up later that same year.

Before Ice’s relationship with Sauce, the Sun noted that, “[i]n July 2024, [she] was seen hanging out with British rapper Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, known professionally as Central Cee, in London.”

“It was previously believed she was dating her producer, RiotUSA, among several other stars,” the Sun added, while also pointing out that “[i]n April 2024, Ice Spice was said to be dating YouTuber Jason Cid, who is widely known as King Cid.”

Getty Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

As for Tobey, he married jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer in September 2007 and they share two children together. In October 2016, the couple announced that they were separating, and their divorce was finalized in October 2020.

Before Tobey’s marriage, he dated “Roseanne” actress Sara Gilbert from 1993 to 1996, “Parks and Recreation” star Rashida Jones from 1997 to 2000 and his “Spider-Man” co-star Kirsten Dunst in 2001.

After Tobey’s separation from Jennifer, he dated model Tatiana Dieteman from 2018 to 2021. More recently, the Mail notes that he was connected to influencer Mishka Silva, 20, in February, when they were seen sitting together “in a box alongside other stars” at the Super Bowl.