Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Open Up About Their Famous Kiss Involving Ryan Gosling

While Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds are both Marvel stars, they happen to share much more than that. These two famous figures have also shared a kiss, one that went viral thanks to the fact that it was a surprising smooch shared between two A-listers and also took place at one of the biggest Hollywood events of the year … and it involved fellow star, Ryan Gosling.

Now, Reynolds has shared a discussion he had with Garfield explaining why the kiss was both “perfect” and almost regrettable.

Ryan and Andrew’s ‘Iconic Kiss’ Made Headlines

For those who aren’t aware, Reynolds and Garfield surprised fans with their “headline-making,” “iconic kiss” that unexpectedly took place at the Golden Globes in 2017, according to People.

“While Ryan Gosling walked up the stage to accept his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy [for his role in ‘La La Land’], a nominee left in the dust received a consolation prize some might say was just as good,” Variety reported after the event.

“Ryan Reynolds, nominated for his performance in superhero hit ‘Deadpool,’ shared a passionate kiss with tablemate Andrew Garfield,” Variety noted.

“Seated side-by-side, the two actors turn inward before grasping each other by the necks and locking lips. They kiss for only a few moments, but Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively broke out into laughter along with others looking on,” Variety continued. “It almost appears they’re all clapping for the pair rather than Gosling! And while he may have lost the Globe, Reynolds doesn’t seem like he’s taking it too hard.”

‘Stealing Gosling’s Thunder’

“Missing Garfield a little extra today,” Reynolds wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that he shared on Thursday, June 2. The post also included a 2024 video from Variety of the pair’s discussion about their famous kiss.

“The last time I saw you was the Golden Globes,” Reynolds noted while talking to Garfield. He then recalled the circumstance around their previous meeting, saying, “Garfield was sitting beside me, and he goes, ‘Hey, if they call your name and you win, don’t kiss your wife, just kiss me.'”

“And of course, Gosling absolutely did not deserve it,” Reynolds joked, getting a laugh from Garfield before adding, “I’m a genuine nutty fan of his.”

Since Reynolds didn’t win, their plan could have gone right out the window. However, as Reynolds noted, “I love that we were just sitting there and were just like, ‘Ah, let’s do it anyways.'”

“Glad that you were you were game,” Garfield said in response.

Granted, Garfield also admitted, “I also retrospectively felt a little bit insensitive towards Ryan’s moment.”

Reynolds felt the same way, and both stars pointed out that they were grateful the moment was caught from afar. As Reynolds told Garfield, “Nobody actually noticed until later and it was actually kind of perfect.”

After the fact, though, fans definitely noticed and were left buzzing. In fact, they still remember the kiss and despite the fact that Reynolds limited comments on his new IG post, one person wrote, “Iconic Golden Globes moment 😂”

“Still great to watch. You are a good duo 😂,” another social media user added.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “I absolutely love this interview. Definitely need a movie with the two of you together. ❤️”