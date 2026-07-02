Zendaya Praises Husband Tom Holland’s Commitment to Playing Spider-Man

Zendaya has nothing but love for Tom Holland and his passion for Spider-Man. The Marvel star praised her husband, Holland, for being “so committed” to his role as the superhero Peter Parker, making fans even more excited to see their film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” ahead of its theatrical release.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by Sony Pictures on July 2, Zendaya discussed just how committed Holland was to portraying fans’ Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on the big screen the right way. She said “nothing gets past him” and that he is “so thoughtful” about every aspect of both Spider-Man and Peter Parker, making him a crucial part of the franchise’s success.

“I think it definitely wouldn’t be the movie that it is without Tom Holland. Not just because he’s Spider-Man, but because of all the work that he’s doing behind the camera,” Zendaya said. “He cares so much about the character…about the people who relate and connect to the character and wants to do justice to Peter Parker’s story and what he means to so many people.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” marks Holland and Zendaya’s fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe film as co-stars. The new movie is four years after the world forgot Peter Parker existed in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The story follows him as he continues to fight crime in New York City, facing a new threat while his superpowers undergo a dangerous evolution. Peter will also reunite with his love interest, Michelle “MJ” Jones, bringing one of Marvel’s most beloved couples back together.



Fans Share Zendaya’s Love for Holland’s Spider-Man

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” photocall in Madrid, Spain, on June 15, 2026. During a new interview with Esquire, Holland appeared to confirm the couple has already married after months of speculation.

Zendaya wasn’t the only one with nice things to say about Holland. Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Zendaya’s video about Holland’s Spider-Man. This added excitement to the already highly anticipated movie.

“No one embodies Peter Parker quite like Tom Holland. 🔥🕸️,” one fan wrote on X.

“Tom Holland perfectly captures both Peter Parker and Spider-Man. He’s given his absolute all to this character, and I can’t wait to see where this brand new chapter takes him…” another fan wrote.

“love them 🫶,” another fan commented.

“Tom is such an angel. Love him so much 💙,” one Instagram user wrote.

“His love for this character means everything 🥹,” wrote another fan.

“Tom Holland cares so much about these movies it’s awesome to see 🕷️🙌,” a third Instagram user wrote.



Holland Celebrates Ten Years as Spider-Man With Zendaya

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

It’s been a decade since he first put on the mask, and Holland remains synonymous with the role of Spider-Man. The actor first portrayed Spider-Man in the 2016 film, “Captain America: Civil War,” which premiered when he was 19 years old. It was on the set of the 2017 film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” that he met Zendaya, who continues to portray “MJ” in the franchise.

The duo’s on-screen chemistry as Peter and MJ eventually evolved into a real-life relationship. The couple got engaged in December 2024 and wed in secret, announcing their marriage in June 2026.

Ten years later, Holland and Zendaya remain two of the most recognizable faces in Marvel and Hollywood as a whole. While Zendaya is well-known for portraying MJ, she has also had acclaimed roles in films and TV shows like “Euphoria,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Challengers,” and the “Dune” film franchise. Outside the Spider-Man franchise, Holland and Zendaya have even starred in director Christopher Nolan’s 2026 film, “The Odyssey.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Holland and Zendaya share the screen again as Peter and MJ. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will premiere in theaters on July 31.

Marvel has yet to reveal what’s next for Holland and Zendaya after “Brand New Day.” What is certain is that fans will finally get to see Peter and MJ reunite after years of anticipation.



