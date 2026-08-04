Tom Holland and Zendaya Taking a Well-Deserved Break After Spider-Man: Brand New Day Success

Tom Holland and Zendaya are taking a well-earned break after leading one of Marvel’s biggest box office successes to date.

According to People, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared that the married stars plan to step back and enjoy some downtime following the global promotional tour for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”. The latest installment in the franchise recently made history by setting the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a theatrical film, surpassing “Avengers: Endgame”.

Speaking with Variety, Feige said Holland has earned the opportunity to recharge after months of filming and worldwide promotion.

“There are always plans. But right now, he’s going to rest after that global tour,” Feige said when asked about Holland’s future as Spider-Man. “He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve.”

A Busy Year for Tom Holland and Zendaya

According to People, Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, have spent much of the year traveling around the world to promote not one but two major films. Along with “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”, the couple also reunited on screen in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”, which premiered in July.

The actors have portrayed Peter Parker and MJ since 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, becoming one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most recognizable on-screen duos. Their latest adventure follows Peter Parker as he faces a new threat while navigating a world where those closest to him no longer remember who he is.

The film has also enjoyed remarkable commercial success. According to People, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has earned approximately $360 million domestically and $932 million worldwide as of Aug. 3.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: (L-R) Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Producer Amy Pascal and Florence Pugh attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day UK premiere in Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Wednesday 29th July 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Kevin Feige Celebrates the Film’s Record-Breaking Debut

Feige admitted he did not expect the newest Spider-Man film to surpass the opening weekend record previously held by “Avengers: Endgame”.

“It’s overwhelming, frankly, to find ourselves in this position on a Monday morning,” he told Variety. “In the very best way.”

The Marvel Studios president also praised Holland, director Destin Daniel Cretton, producer Amy Pascal and Sony Pictures for helping deliver another milestone for the franchise.

“I couldn’t be happier that “Endgame” was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie,” Feige said.

He also reflected on the enduring popularity of Spider-Man, crediting creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for developing a character who continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

“When you find an actor like Tom Holland to bring that character to life, it is the magic formula,” Feige said.

Although Feige confirmed Marvel continues to have future plans for Spider-Man, his comments made it clear that Holland’s immediate focus is enjoying time away from work after an especially demanding stretch. Following months of filming, international premieres and promotional appearances alongside Zendaya, the actor is taking a well-deserved opportunity to recharge before stepping into his next project. With “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” continuing its record-setting theatrical run, Holland and Zendaya have plenty to celebrate as they pause to enjoy the success of another landmark chapter in the Marvel franchise.