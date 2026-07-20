Kevin Feige Reveals Where ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Fits in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily one of the most popular and profitable film franchises of all time. The series began with 2008’s “Iron Man,” and only built momentum from there. Now, almost every notable Marvel hero has a film franchise or a popular television history. Spider-Man has received similar treatment, but the consistent popularity of the wall-crawlers standalone films caused showrunners to bring him to the franchise’s forefront.

At this point, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has the same number of appearances as some of the MCU’s original cornerstones. His fourth film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releases at the end of July and more films have already been announced. It’s more than likely Spider-Man could receive a whole new trilogy, especially now that Keven Feige has confirmed the film’s place within the MCU timeline, according to Collider.

There Is a Four-Year Gap Between ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and The New Film

According to Feige, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” takes place four years after the previous film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This means that Spider-Man has spent almost half a decade without some of his greatest allies. Every Marvel hero still understands who the hero is, but no one recognizes his secret identity, thanks to Doctor Strange. Spider-Man’s lack of supporters has clearly brought him to some interesting places, which is why he is working with The Punisher in the film. Peter Parker wouldn’t normally work with Frank Castle, due to his unnecessarily violent methods. However, the Web Slinger has clearly run out of options.

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Several scenes from the trailer include The Hand and take place within Riker’s Island. These locations and characters imply that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil or possibly Elodie Yung’s Elektra could appear within the movie. Spider-Man hasn’t really interacted with either character to an astonishing degree, but that could have changed within the large gap between films. The decision to include a large timeline gap was most likely incorporated to give Holland’s character enough time to internalize the lessons from “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

It’s clear that showrunners want to feature a more mature, heroic Spider-Man within the new trilogy. Especially, since the Wall Crawler is mostly operating on his own accord. Before, Spider-Man would readily rely on his allies like Happy Hogan or Iron Man, but the showrunners have confirmed that Spider-Man is almost completely on his own within the new trailer. Characters like Punisher and The Hulk will appear, but they are just as likely to be adversaries as they are allies, especially comparing the trailer footage.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Happens Before ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Showrunners have also confirmed that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” takes place before “Avengers: Doomsday.” This might not seem significant, especially since Spider-Man will release first, but the MCU timeline isn’t always intuitive. Nevertheless, Feige has outright confirmed where Spider-Man falls within the timeline, drawing a clear line in the sand for fans. The distinction causes a lot of clarity, especially given the rampant rumors which seem to follow popular films everywhere.

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya

Based on the current timeline, Spider-Man most likely won’t make an appearance in “Avengers: Doomsday,” but will likely be a pivotal player in “Avengers: Secret Wars.” The space is likely intentional as not to overwhelm audiences with Spider-Man content. That being said, Spider-Man remains one of Marvel’s biggest moneymakers and the studio definitely intends to capitalize.

In the end, what might be Spider-Man’s greatest film takes place almost half a decade after the previous standalone film. This is incredibly similar to the time it actually took between both films. Feige most likely made the distinction to stop the rampant run of fan theories which causes more confusion than anything. Nevertheless, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” takes place within the perfect place in the larger MCU timeline. It allows fans to receive a more mature Peter Parker, while also letting him grow alongside the fans themselves.