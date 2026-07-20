‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Unites X-Men, Fantastic Four & More Heroes

This morning, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday,” giving fans a glimpse into what the next Avengers installment will entail.

In the hours since its release, the trailer has wracked up an impressive 16 million views on the studio’s official YouTube channel alone. The release comes ahead of Marvel’s highly anticipated presentation at San Diego Comic Con later this weekend.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (the Russo Brothers), “Doomsday” will bring together new and returning characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fight against Victor Von Doom.

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The X-Men Make Their MCU Debut

The “Doomsday” trailer opens on the infamous “Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters” sign, laying on floorboards among dust and rubble. Then, viewers get a glimpse of Professor Charles Xavier himself (Sir Patrick Stewart) as he winces, looking at an explosion outside the window of his mansion.

His appearance marks a major milestone for the MCU, officially introducing the 20th Century Fox-era X-Men as a team. Although fans have seen individual mutants pop up in recent Marvel films, this is the first time they’ll share the screen as a unified group.

James Marsden returns as Cyclops, wearing an X-Men uniform and his iconic visor. At one point in the trailer, Cyclops is seen kneeling on the ground, emitting a massive optic blast as fire blazes around him.

Channing Tatum‘s Gambit also appears in the trailer, going head-to-head with Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. The character is returning to the MCU after his 2024 appearance in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Rebecca Romijn returns as Mystique, seen in the trailer morphing into Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Stewart has another touching moment in the trailer, looking into the eyes of his lifelong friend Magento (Ian McKellen) and grasping his hand.

Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy/Beast) and Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler) are also set to return from the X-Men crew, but they do not appear in the trailer.

Robert Downey Jr Is Dr. Victor Von Doom

Viewers get a first look at Robert Downey Jr. as archvillain Dr. Doom.

He briefly appeared in the post-credits scene of “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” Cloaked in a green cape and holding his mask, he silently locked eyes with Franklin Richards, the four-year-old son of Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal).

Now, viewers get to see him head-on and even hear him speak.

He narrates the beginning of the trailer, saying, “Something’s coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision.”

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) leads the fight against Doom. Yet, even with a powerful streak of lightning and his enchanted battle axe Stormbreaker, Doom is able to halt the weapon and the God of Thunder with a mere two fingers.

Clearly, he will be a formidable foe.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes Return

Marvel Studios spent the past seven years, post-“Endgame,” reassembling its Mightiest Heroes. Now, they will be united together in the fight against Dr. Doom.

After the iconic Marvel Studios logo rolls, fans get a glimpse of the newly branded Avengers Tower, as Thor says in a voiceover, “I’ve fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died.”

The trailer gives a glimpse of Thor, the Thunderbolts (though Lewis Pullman‘s Bob/The Sentry appears absent—unless that’s his shadowy figure in the left corner), the Fantastic Four, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) inside Avengers Tower. The moment seemingly picks up where “Thunderbolts'” post-credits scene left off, with the Fantastic Four arriving on Earth.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” characters Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke) also appear. In the trailer, Shuri suits up as Black Panther, facing Namor and his Talokanil.

Thor’s voiceover continues as he says, “They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one.”

Then, someone flips over a card featuring a drawing of Yggdrasil on the front and an image of Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki on the back, with the TVA logo emblazoned above his portrait. Next, viewers see the God of Mischief himself in a suit, with a concerned look on his face.

Thor’s narration nods to Loki’s sacrifice to become the God of Stories, saying, “Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together.”

Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres appears on-screen for the first time, alongside Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Ava (Hannah John-Kamen), Sue and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The Thing is seen shaking hands with M’Baku, who is joined by Shuri and a group of Dora Milaje.

Kathryn Newton‘s Cassie Lang also appears, as Scott Lang hugs her.

Thor’s narration continues, saying, “Put aside your petty squabbles, and presume nothing except this: If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters.”

Chris Evans Returns to the MCU

Chris Evans (R), Robert Downey Jr. (R) and Joe Russo (C) promote “Avengers: Doomsday” during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 16, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Thor’s narration concludes, as he says, “But mark my words, we’re going to need a miracle.”

That miracle comes in the form of Chris Evans’ return to the MCU as Steve Rogers.

“Hey, pal,” he says off-screen, as Thor holds his hammer Mjolnir.

Thor replies through heaving breaths, “It’s not possible.”

Yet, Rogers proves it definitely is, summing Mjolnir into his hand as he appears on-screen for the first time.

Rogers sports a rugged new look, trading his shield for casual clothing, long wispy hair and a beard. Whether he will suit up again remains unclear. For now, he appears to be enjoying life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and their child, as last seen in “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” Tickets On-Sale Now

Early tickets are on-sale now for fans that are eager to secure their seat for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

In select theaters, fans can view the film in Infinity Vision, which promises bigger screens, brighter images and immersive sound.

The viewing format, launched by the Walt Disney Company, will officially debut with the re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” in September.

Until then, the clock is ticking on Doom’s return. And, according to Downey Jr in an Instagram post, “Doom doesn’t knock.”