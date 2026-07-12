Marvel Reveals First Look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The first concept art has been revealed for Marvel‘s upcoming “Avengers” sequel, and it’s sure to spark excitement among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” is the fifth “Avengers” film, and promises to be an epic instalment in which a cavalcade of superheroes from throughout the MCU band together in the face of a new threat: Doctor Doom, the legendary Marvel villain who first appeared in the “Fantastic Four” comics back in 1962.

The character — played by late actor Julian McMahon in the 2000s-era “Fantastic Four” films — will be portrayed this time out by MCU veteran Robert Downey Jr.

This marks Downey’s return to the “Avengers” franchise, playing a whole other character, after the demise of Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Avengers: Endgame.”

First Concept Art Revealed

On July 11, Andy Park — Marvel’s recently retired director of visual development — shared the first concept art for the upcoming movie in an X post.

Front and center is Downey’s Doctor Doom, his face clad in the character’s iconic metallic mask.

“AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY – the final full film I had the honor of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios,” wrote Park in the caption.

“This illustration commemorates that journey & reveals the characters & their looks for the first time.”

Avengers Assembled

In addition to offering a first glimpse at Downey as Doom, the image also presents the latest incarnation of the Avengers (including the characters from “Thunderbolts”), the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

Pictured at left in the illustration are Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. They’ll lead a group of New Avengers consisting of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Sentry (Lewis Pullman) and Winter Soldier Sebastian Stan.

The Fantastic Four and X-Men Enter the Fray

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four — Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — have aligned with another group of heroes, consisting of Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Falcon (Danny Ramirez), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Black Panther (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke).

Also depicted are the old-school X-Men, featuring Cyclops (James Marsden), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Nightcrawler (Allan Cumming), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

A closer look at the center of the image, just below Doctor Doom, reveals a miniscule rendering of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, indicating the trickster will play a role in the storyline.

A Massive Cast and a Return to the Multiverse

Merging all those superheroes — and all those timelines — indicates that “Avengers: Doomsday” promises to be the biggest, most star-studded Marvel movie to date.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is — as always — keeping plot details tightly under wraps, issuing only a deliberately vague synopsis that presents more questions than it answers.

“Doctor Doom has officially arrived in the MCU,” the synopsis states. “This villain, a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic, will unleash a cascading crisis across the entire multiverse.”

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When Will ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Premiere?

Fans will have awhile to wait before experiencing this epic new chapter in the MCU.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.