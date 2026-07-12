Kevin Feige Teases Florence Pugh’s Yelena in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige may have just dropped the biggest hint yet that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is swinging into “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

During an appearance at BiliBili World in Shanghai on Saturday, Feige teased that fans won’t have to wait until “Avengers: Doomsday” to see Yelena return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“If you’re a fan of Yelena, wait until ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ Yelena plays a big part in that,” Feige said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “But if you don’t want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies.”

Spider-Man Hint Drops

While Feige never mentioned “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” by name, Entertainment Weekly noted that it is the only Marvel Studios film scheduled for release before “Avengers: Doomsday.” Therefore, it is the most likely destination for Yelena’s next appearance.

If the tease proves true, it would mark the first on-screen meeting between Pugh’s Yelena and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Yelena’s MCU Future

Pugh debuted as Yelena Belova in 2021’s “Black Widow,” where she was introduced as Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister. She later reprised the role in Disney+’s “Hawkeye” before leading “Thunderbolts.”

At the end of “Thunderbolts,” Yelena and her teammates were publicly rebranded as the New Avengers. This set the stage for the team’s return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” where Feige confirmed she will play a significant role.

What We Know So Far

Although Marvel has kept plot details for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” under wraps, the film is shaping up to feature several major MCU characters. These characters will appear alongside Holland’s Spider-Man.

Returning cast members include Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Jon Bernthal will return as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

The cast also includes Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi and Marvin Jones III in undisclosed roles.

Entertainment Weekly also reported that annotated script pages suggest Peter Parker begins the film “completely alone” following the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The pages describe Peter suffering from “a small, sharp headache.” This teases that “living completely in the shadows is taking its toll” and hints that “something is changing, and maybe not for the better.”

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed Pugh’s involvement in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”