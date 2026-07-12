Fans Rush to Defend Rachael Ray After Viral Clip Sparks Concern

Rachael Ray posted a new video to her Instagram channel, showing off yet another handy kitchen tip, but it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Fans rushed to defend the former Food Network star after a wave of critical comments emerged expressing concern over her appearance in the clip. Her loyal followers quickly shut down the speculation, urging the internet to focus on her culinary expertise and treat the beloved icon with respect.

Rachael Ray’s Fans Defended the Celebrity Chef After New Video Sparked Concern

Rachael Ray shared one of her favorite kitchen tips in a new Instagram video. She explained how the palm of one’s hand is the perfect measuring spoon, making the kitchen accessory unnecessary for those who may not have them in their home kitchens.

She wrote, “Our hand is the original measuring spoon. When you’re seasoning as you go, don’t overthink it. A little pinch, a little palmful, a little confidence is all you need to cook by feel. Your food will thank you.”

The video was filmed in the Adirondacks home Ray shares with her husband, John Cusimano. She has been producing content from the New York residence for the past six years, a routine she started during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A scant palmful of your hand is equivalent to about a tablespoon,” she said in the video clip. “I think it’s uptight and stupid to use a bunch of little measuring devices unless you’re baking. That is a very specific art and you have to measure.”

She concluded, “This is not that. Chillax a bit. You could just measure right in the palm of your hand. I mean, come on.”

Rachael Ray’s Fans Rushed to Her Defense After Some Social Media Followers Expressed Worry

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In the post’s comments section, many of Rachael Ray’s fans rushed to her defense after some of her social media followers expressed worry about her appearance.

“I haven’t seen her is SO LONG. I’m genuinely wondering.. is she okay?” questioned one follower. A second wrote, “I think it’s ok to ask questions instead of assuming right. I wondered the same, I love her and it’s been ages since I watched her show. I genuinely wondered if she is sick and hope not.”

Fans rushed to Ray’s defense. “Y’all do know folks age and go through challenges in their bodies. Let’s grow up,” exclaimed one Instagram user. Another posted, “I still love Rachael Ray. Stop being mean and bullying her. We love you, Rachael.”

Ray, 57, has not addressed concerns about her appearance. She did, however, speak to Yahoo about losing her beloved mother, Elsa Scuderi, in 2025. The former Food Network star said the first holiday season without her mother was very difficult.

“It’s just not the happiest of holidays this year, but still one I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for,” she said. “It’s just a weird time of year to be without her.”

Speculation about Ray’s health began back in 2024 when she shared a video honoring her friend, legendary singer Tony Bennett. Some viewers claimed her speech was slurred, but she tried to reassure fans when she said on her podcast I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead that she’d suffered a “couple of bad falls.”

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“I like to help carry in the wood,” she explained. “I had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks so I haven’t been doing that in a while.”

Rachael Ray currently hosts the cooking series, “Meals in Minutes,” on the FYI Network.