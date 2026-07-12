‘The Hunger Games’ Series Returns to Theaters This Fall

If you’re craving a rewatch of the “The Hunger Games” series, the odds are in your favor. In partnership with Fathom Entertainment, “The Hunger Games: All Five Films” return to theaters this fall, September 3-7, 2026.

Lionsgate Partners with Fathom Entertainment

Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, have partnered for the re-release of the first five movies from the The Hunger Games series.

The encore theatrical run will include exclusive sneak peeks of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.”

“Jennifer Lawrence’s performances as the hero Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ movies were landmark cinematic achievements from 2012-2015. Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to partner once again with Lionsgate in bringing ‘The Hunger Games: All Five Films’ to the big screen September 3-7,” Jason Brenek, Fathom Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer said in a press release.

“We’re kicking off the countdown to the 50th Hunger Games by inviting audiences back to the theaters to see these epic films on the big screen,” added Kevin Grayson, President of the Worldwide Distribution for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “’Sunrise on the Reaping’ is the most highly anticipated Hunger Games film yet, and to get ready, we’re proud to partner with Fathom to give audiences the opportunity to experience all five original films together in theaters.”

Get Ready for “Sunrise on the Reaping”

The latest installment in “The Hunger Games” series hits theaters November 20.

Taking place 24 years before the start of the original trilogy, “Sunrise on the Reaping” follows young Haymitch Abernathy on Reaping Day. When he is selected to be part of the 50th Hunger Games or Second Quarter Quell, he’s thrust into the belly of the Capitol — forced to compete against double the normal amount of tributes.

The film explores the power of propaganda and political control under a totalitarian regime.

Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak and Kelvin Harrison Jr star in the adaptation.

Relive “The Hunger Games” Series

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, “The Hunger Games” series is a blockbuster franchise that has collectively grossed over $3.4 billion at the global box office.

The franchise features a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland.

Collins’ universe has expanded beyond the books and movie adaptations, launching theme parks, experiences and and live events. Fans can visit The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and see the London show “The Hunger Games: On Stage” at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

Tickets On-Sale Now for “The Hunger Games: All Five Films”

Tickets are on sale now for “The Hunger Games” saga’s return to the big screen. Visit Fathom Entertainment’s website to purchase tickets to a screening near you.

Below is the series release schedule:

“The Hunger Games” : Sept. 3

“Catching Fire” : Sept. 4

“Mockingjay Pt. 1” : Sept. 5

“Mockingjay Pt. 2” : Sept. 6

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” : Sept. 7