New ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Teaser Celebrates Haymitch’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Haymitch! In honor of the protagonist’s Fourth of July birthday, Lionsgate released a new behind the scenes teaser for “Sunrise on the Reaping,” which hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

The teaser shares exclusive new footage from the sixth installment in “The Hunger Games” franchise and commentary from the film’s director, producer and cast about bringing the film to life from the pages of Suzanne Collins’ novel.

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Meet Haymitch Abernathy

The teaser introduces fans to young Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada (We Were Liars).

In the teaser, Director and Producer Francis Lawrence shares, “‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ is about Haymitch Abernathy, and it takes place in the second Quarter Quell, so there’s actually twice the amount of tributes.”

Producer Nina Jacobson adds, “By defying the Capitol, Haymitch gets picked as punishment.”

The role, originated by Woody Harrelson, gives fans an inside look into the character’s origins and experience in his games.

“I’m such a fan of his work,” Zada said in the teaser. “It’s been intense being like Woody’s Haymitch. It’s just so special to share that space with him.”

One aspect of Haymitch’s character that fans enjoy most is his relationship with District 12 escort Effie Trinket, originally portrayed by Elizabeth Banks. “Sunrise on the Reaping” will reveal the origins of that duo, with Elle Fanning portraying Trinket.

Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Photo Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

“Elizabeth and Woody, their dynamic is so fantastic. Joe and I have tried to incorporate that,” Fanning said in the teaser.

Haymitch also becomes a protector to his fellow District 12 Tributes, Maysilee Donner (McKenna Grace), Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang) and Louella McCoy (Molly McCann).

“They’re stuck in this terrible situation and that has such a strong bond to it,” Zada said.

“Make them remember you.”

The prequel novel, published by Collins in March 2025, delves into the power of propaganda, political manipulation and the complexities of societal control under a totalitarian regime, which will similarly be explored in the film adaptation.

As young Haymitch enters the Capitol for the first time, he is brought face-to-face with President Snow (Ralph Fiennes) and the cruelty of his regime. The experience leads to his loss of innocence, while igniting his revolutionary spirit.

“This story really hits home that your involvement, even as insignificant as you think it may be, has the power to change things over time,” Zada said in the teaser.

See Sunrise on the Reaping in Theaters This November

For fans eager to see the next installment in “The Hunger Games” franchise, they don’t have to wait much longer. “Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

Thankfully, this teaser provides plenty of new footage to tide fans over until then.

Outside of the exclusive commentary, viewers get a first look at fan-favorite “Hunger Games” characters returning to the franchise in younger iterations, like Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin), Wiress (Maya Hawke) and Beetee Latier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

The teaser also showcases faces new to the universe: Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close) and Ampert Latier (Percy Daggs IV).

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” Photo Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

The teaser also gives fans an inside look into the set design for some of the book’s iconic locations, like District 12’s Justice Building (where the Reaping takes place), the Capitol Training Center, the City Circle during the Tribute Parade and inside the Arena. Anna Bucher is credited for the film’s set design.

With a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to be a massive return to “The Hunger Games” universe.

For ticket on-sale dates and more news to come, fans can keep up with the franchise by following its Instagram account.