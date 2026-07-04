Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Celebrate 24 Years of Marriage with Adorable Photo

Julia Roberts, 58, and husband Danny Moder, 57, have nearly a quarter century of love in the rearview — and according to the Oscar award winner, double that to come!

The couple, who married in 2002, celebrated 24 years of marriage on Saturday, July 4. Roberts shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her and Moder, a notable cinematographer.

“TWENTY ❤️🤍💙 FOUR. MORE MORE MORE 🤩,” Roberts captioned her post.

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary

The “Pretty Woman” star and Moder first met in 2000 on the set of “The Mexican,” where Moder worked as a cameraman and Roberts starred opposite Brad Pitt as his love interest, PEOPLE reported.

It wouldn’t be until spring 2002 when Roberts and her husband began dating—mere months before they got married in a secret ceremony on an 82-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

During an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” podcast in 2018, the critically acclaimed actress opened up about her deep love for Moder, telling Paltrow that marrying him was “the best decision I ever made in my entire life.”

“Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way,” she noted.

Julia Roberts Is Head Over Heels in Love

Roberts has been steadfast about her love for her husband. In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, she emphasized how Moder has kept the idea of a fairy tale alive in her heart since the day they met.

“I do believe in the love of a good man,” she said. “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy.”

Roberts also noted how starting a family with Moder after 18 years into her acting career gave her the luxury of a solid work/life balance. She and her husband welcomed twins, son Phinnaeus and daughter Hazel, in Nov. 2004. Three years later, in June 2007, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Henry Daniel.

“The luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier. So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years,” she explained. “And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn’t have to pick one or the other.”

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder’s Family of Five

In 2023, the “Erin Brockovich” star opened up to Hoda Kotb in an interview for “TODAY” about her classic parenting style.

“I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house,” she said. “Which is, you know, ‘Are you getting enough sleep?’ … ‘You sound like you’re sick.’ … ‘Are you drinking tea?’ … ‘Text me when you get home you get home, [so] I can see that you’re home safe and sound.”

Roberts also credited her husband for being the rock for their entire family. “It all starts with Danny Moder, you know? He’s just really our anchor and our person,” she gushed. “And in the most beautiful way, [he’s] the captain of our ship. Truly.”