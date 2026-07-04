Christmas Cheer Takes Over Hallmark Channel Tomorrow With Festive Fan-Favorites & Heartwarming Romance — July 5

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, July 5. After you’re done binging episodes of “Reba,” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Checkin’ It Twice’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard.

Starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry.

“Checkin’ It Twice” premiered on October 20, 2023.

‘Christmas Getaway’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.

Stars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle.

“Christmas Getaway” premiered on December 23, 2017.

‘A Newport Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Ella (Mason) is a charitable and spirited Newport socialite in 1905 who dreams of using her wealth to start a foundation to help others in town. After learning her father intends for her to become engaged to a man she’s never met at the upcoming Christmas Eve ball, Ella goes for a nighttime sail in her schooner to clear her head. Upon seeing a comet shoot across the sky, she wistfully wishes for a different life. Ella is shocked to suddenly find Nick (Brown), a sailor and local Newport historian, aboard her schooner and accuses him of being a stowaway. But Nick insists he owns the boat and a standoff ensues. Once on dry land, Ella realizes that somehow, she’s traveled from 1905 to 2025. As she spends time there and gets a glimpse at what her future in 1905 appears to be, she becomes reluctant to return, especially since she and Nick have grown close and she now knows how true love feels. But the legacy Ella built in her time – and the course of Newport’s history – risks being erased the longer she stays in the present, so the two plot a course for her trip back through time. But what awaits her at home is even more surprising that what she found in the future.

Starring Ginna Claire Mason and Wes Brown.

“A Newport Christmas” premiered on November 2, 2025.

‘Christmas Under the Stars- 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others.

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

“Christmas Under the Stars” premiered on November 22, 2019.

‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The film centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” premiered on November 27, 2019.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): The Quinns and DeLucas have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium – the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team – especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas. Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn and the Bills’ VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca have been lifelong friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her – a fact obvious to their families… and everyone else who crosses their path. When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago – and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day – she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he’ll always remember. Aided by Bills Mafia friends of theirs, Morgan and Gabe work together to unwrap the gifter’s identity. Along the way, Gabe’s love for Morgan deepens and in turn, she begins to see him in a new light though neither is daring enough to admit their feelings. Meanwhile, Morgan’s hopes of pulling off her surprise for Uncle Tommy get sacked. That is, until Gabe takes matters into his own hands and uses his connections with the Bills to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for Morgan and both their families that will make this a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Starring Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario and Joe Pantoliano.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” premiered on November 22, 2025.

‘A Christmas Together With You’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Starring Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort and Niall Matter.

“A Christmas Together With You” premiered on November 20, 2021.

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” premiered on December 2, 2023.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas Under Construction” premiered on July 4, 2026.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” premiered on November 28, 2025.

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While throwing a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.

Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

“Coyote Creek Christmas” premiered on October 30, 2021.