Patrick J. Adams Doubles Down on Wanting a ‘Suits’ Return

A “Suits” return? If that’s the case, there’s already a storyline ready.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross in the popular series, wrote a pitch on his Instagram stories Friday that would make the next installment of the show more modern.

“Mike and Rachel (Zane, played by Meghan Markle) are working on a class action suit against a giant AI company when suddenly the years of past indiscretions and illegal maneuvering at Pearson Hardman are threatened to be revealed,” he wrote (h/t People).

And it took off from there …

“Harvey (Specter, played by Gabriel Macht) and Donna’s (Paulsen, played by Sarah Rafferty) life could be over before it’s really started. Jessica’s (Pearson, played by Gina Torres) political career could be cut off at the knees. Louis (Litt, played by Rick Hoffman) could lose the very thing he has worked so long for … the firm,” Adams continued.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: (L-R) Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht of Suits attend USA Network and Mr Porter.com Present “A Suits Story” on June 12, 2012 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBCUniversal/USA Network)

Patrick J. Adams Lays Out Storyline if ‘Suits’ Returns

Before we go on, it needs to be known that Adams doesn’t know anything about a possible Suits revival. So sorry if you got excited. Until then, the actor takes you on an adventure into his imagination of what could be.

“Once again, Mike’s wanting to do good has dragged this team back together with one chance to truly wipe the slate clean and buy them all a future that they can be proud of,” he writes … “Give Macht and Rafferty’s characters a baby and then do spinoffs in different cities following the various main characters.

“Sort of writes itself,” he wrote, concluding with, Let’s go. I’m ready.”

Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: (L-R) Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Rick Hoffman attend the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Technically, he’s right. Artificial Intelligence does write itself.

After admitting the absence of a real show like this, he says, as far as he’s concerned, those who make these decisions stopped at ‘Suites LA,’ which was canceled in May of 2025. He’s willing to take on the possibility of the new project with open arms.

“But seems strange not to try and get the band back together. The world is a corrupt cesspool, and it would be fun to watch the team try and do the right thing in a world determined to [do] all the wrong things,” Adams said. “Anyway. I’m available.”

‘Suits’ Gets New Life on Netflix and Peacock in 2023

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 22: Actor Patrick J. Adams attends the Patrick J. Adams Exhibition Opening of ‘SUITS’ Gallery at 402 West 13th Street on January 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Despite the series ending in 2019, it created a new wave of fans in the bingeable television era. It portrayed affluence, fashion, and power across the legal world. Under the surface, the witty banter and the “will they-won’t they” romance between Harvey Specter & Donna Paulsen made it salivating for those watching.

According to Deadline, the legal drama broke records since it came to Netflix and Peacock in the summer of 2023, bringing it back to life, so to speak. It dominated Nielsen’s streaming charts for weeks on end, including from July 10 to 16, with 3.7 billion views across both platforms. In four weeks, it totalled 12.8 billion minutes.

Those who were part of those numbers would surely be excited to see the reunion.

Despite there being questions about whether Markle would come back to acting in between being (kind of) a royal, she returned to acting in a certain form. In November, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex would return to acting, making a cameo as herself in the upcoming comedy, “Close Personal Friends.”

She also received a Netflix show of her own, “With Love, Meghan” and the documentary, “Harry & Meghan.”

This isn’t the first time Adams has commented on a return. In 2024, during the ATX TV Festival, he was asked by an audience member about the possibility of a “Suits” movie.

“It’s definitely something he’s interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together,” he said. … “Gonna depend on a million things if that can happen.”