Dr. Phil’s Former ‘Mediterranean Villa’ Is Renting for $65,000 Per Month — Literally Located in Beverly Hills, 90210

Quite a few celebrities call the elite city of Beverly Hills home. That includes music industry star Justin Bieber and beloved actress Cameron Diaz, as well as the late Diane Keaton. The list of famous figures who have moved into the area also includes Dr. Phil.

Now, you can be neighbors with the well-known locals thanks to the fact that Dr. Phil’s former celebrity-worthy mansion is up for rent.

“After moving into a massive $30 million Beverly Hills estate resembling the Alamo in 2010, TV personality Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, and his wife, Robin, sold their Mediterranean villa just a few blocks away the next year for $12 million,” according to Robb Report. “Now, 15 years later, the villa has returned to the market — this time as a luxury rental asking $65,000 per month.”

Dr. Phil Sold the ‘Mediterranean-Style Mansion’ for $12 Million

“An extraordinary Mediterranean-style mansion that was custom-built for TV host Dr. Phil and his wife has returned to the market for the first time in more than a decade, this time as a luxe rental property,” Realtor.com also reported.

“Located on a plum 0.72-acre parcel in Beverly Hills, CA,” — in the 90210 area, to be exact — Realtor.com points out that “the 12,025-square-foot abode was completed in 2001 and was home to the on-air host and his spouse, Robin McGraw, for a decade, before they sold it to its current owners for $12 million in 2011.”

“The latest listing comes nearly a year after the property was first put on the rental market,” Realtor.com notes. “It was initially offered for the much higher price of $100,000 a month in July 2025. That sum was quickly lowered to $85,000, then to $75,000 at the start of this year, before the mansion was removed from the market.”

As for where Dr. Phil and his wife are now living, Realtor.com mentions that they “have since relocated to an even larger Beverly Hills dwelling, which they purchased for $29.8 million in 2010.”

Of course, they have a few other options when it comes to where they can stay. Realtor.com explains that they “boast an expansive property portfolio that includes several more California dwellings, including the Calabasas mansion they snapped up in 2011 for $6.6 million and another Beverly Hills abode that was bought for $10 million in 2020 and is understood to be used primarily by their son Jordan McGraw and his wife, Morgan Stewart. Beyond California, Dr. Phil boasts a very impressive mansion in Dallas, which he bought in 2020 after it had been listed for just under $12 million.”

The ‘Estate Blends Scale, Sophistication, and Timeless Design’

“Privately gated and set on over 31,000 SF of beautifully landscaped flat grounds, this exceptional Mediterranean estate blends scale, sophistication, and timeless design,” according to the listing from Benjamin Illulian of Illulian Realty. “A grand circular driveway leads to the stately residence, complemented by two garages and impressive curb appeal.”

The listing tells potential renters that inside the home, “a dramatic double-height foyer with dual sweeping staircases opens to expansive formal and informal living spaces, including elegant living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a state-of-the-art home theater.”

Along with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, “the home includes 2 guest suites on the main level for added convenience,” per the listing. “The expansive upstairs primary suite is a true private sanctuary, featuring dual spa-inspired bathrooms and oversized his-and-her dressing rooms and closets.” Beyond that, “[a] detached 1-bedroom, 1-bath full guest house provides flexible accommodations for guests, staff, or extended stays.”

For those who like to spend time relaxing outside, the listing mentions the fact that “the resort-style grounds showcase a tranquil fountain, manicured rose gardens, multiple covered loggias, an outdoor fireplace, and a refined alfresco dining pavilion ideal for entertaining.”