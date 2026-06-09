Late Diane Keaton’s Former Beverly Hills Home Selling for an ‘Astonishing’ New Price

The same month that Diane Keaton passed on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79, her former Beverly Hills home was put up for sale. A fabulous abode that’s both impressive and welcoming, it’s the kind of chic yet comfy place that you might have expected the star to spend her spare time.

Although it hasn’t found a new owner quite yet, the incredible celeb-worthy dwelling has just returned to the market after a significant price adjustment that might make this deal too good to pass up for potential buyers.

Diane Keaton’s Former Home Is Now $6 Million Less

The residence that Keaton once called home was first put on the market in October 2025 for $25 million. However, “just a few months later, that asking price was lowered to $22.95 million. In April, the price was trimmed again by just under $2.5 million,” according to Realtor.com. “By May, the home had been taken off the market altogether.”

“Now, just in time for the summer homebuying season, the dwelling is back, this time with an even lower asking price of $19.5 million” after “having had an astonishing $6 million trimmed from its original asking price,” Realtor.com notes.

Although the price has changed, the home still offers “all of the unique design hallmarks put in place by its famous owner, who carried out an extensive renovation of the dwelling during her ownership,” Realtor.com explains.

After purchasing the property from Madonna in 2007 for $8.1 million, Realtor.com mentions that Keaton “carried out a meticulous overhaul of the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom dwelling…, returning many of the original Spanish Colonial design details to their former glory, while also transforming many of the main living areas to breathe new life into the space.”

“Diane was one of the most prolific architectural and design minds that we’ve ever seen in the real estate community,” Rayni Williams, who is representing the home with her husband and co-agent, Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates, told The New York Post when the abode was first listed. “There are only a very small handful of people that had her aesthetic.”

‘Hollywood Glamour Meets Modern Luxury’

“Immortalized on the cover of Architectural Digest and published in several editions, this rare Spanish Colonial on iconic Roxbury Drive in the Beverly Hills Flats offers 6 [bedrooms], 9 [bathrooms] and effortlessly blends timeless architecture with modern sophistication,” according to the Beverly Hills Estates listing.

Spanning around 8,434 square feet, the listing points out that the “residence has been exquisitely updated to preserve its historic elegance while introducing contemporary comforts. Archways, soaring truss ceilings, wrought-iron accents, and hardwood and terracotta floors create a dramatic yet inviting atmosphere.”

“The main living spaces open to a serene central courtyard with sitting areas and fountain, while a grand entry hall doubles as a stunning library with groin-vault ceilings,” per the listing. “Formal living and dining rooms, a den/media room, office, and a spectacular kitchen with adjoining great room provide ample space for both entertaining and everyday living.”

Residents will find two bedrooms on the main level as well as four more upstairs, “including a majestic owner’s suite with fireplace, dual baths, and balconies overlooking the courtyard and grounds,” the listing tells potential buyers.

The outside of the home boasts “lush landscaping” that “frames multiple seating and dining areas,” as well as “a sparkling pool and spa, sports court, and a charming guest house, offering the perfect blend of privacy and resort-style living,” the listing continues while calling the home a “legacy property where Hollywood glamour meets modern luxury. Now is your opportunity to become part of the impeccable pedigree of ownership.”