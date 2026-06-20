Joe Manganiello’s Fiancée Caitlin O’Connor Dazzles In a Teeny Bikini

Along with being an actress and television host, Joe Manganiello’s fiancée Caitlin O’Connor is also a model. She made that quite clear while posing for new photos in a teeny bikini.

The Daily Mail noted that Caitlin “is enjoying her summer in South Africa with her future husband,” while adding that “[t]he TV star looked ready for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover while at Clifton Beach in Cape Town in images shared with” the publication.

See as Caitlin ‘Sizzles in a Swimsuit in South Africa’

While sharing a collection of photos that show Caitlin posing by a rock wall, the Mail reported that “[t]he UCLA graduate made the most of a colorful string bikini as she let her hair down while on the pristine shore.”

If you follow Caitlin on social media and feel like the swimsuit looks familiar, that’s because she wore the same vibrant bikini while spending time in the water back in April (see below).

As for Caitlin’s time in South Africa, she’s recently been in the capital, Cape Town, while doing a photoshoot for Retreat Magazine.

She shared the results of that work on her Instagram account, which you can see here:

As for Caitlin’s previous work, the Mail notes that “[t]he 36 year old is best known for her roles in ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Key & Peele’ and HBO’s ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,’ where she played Hollywood icon Dyan Cannon.”

She “has also hosted for Maxim Magazine, ArsenicTV, and TheChive, interviewing celebrities like Post Malone and Hailey Bieber,” the Mail adds. “As a model, she’s worked with brands like Pepsi Next, Budweiser Black, and Target.”

Caitlin and Joe Got Engaged Last Year

Getty Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello

“Joe Manganiello is engaged to actress and host Caitlin O’Connor, the couple confirmed on Instagram on Friday,” ABC News reported on October 18, 2025.

ABC News added that “Manganiello and O’Connor revealed that the proposal took place on Tuesday, June 24,” in a post that included “a photo of themselves with their chihuahua, Bubbles, who was tagged in the photo.”

In the caption of the post, Joe wrote, “💍 June 24th, 2025 💍”

If you weren’t aware, Joe and Caitlin “have been together for nearly two years and frequently share photos of their life on social media,” ABC News points out.

For instance, on December 28, 2025, Caitlin posted photos of herself and her love (as well as their adorable pup) enjoying life together — including their travels, holidays and work, not to mention Joe sipping a foamy drink — to mark a special occasion.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy 49th birthday to my expert smores maker, my one and only dungeon master, my world traveling master manifestor, my sweet caring intelligent loyal fiancé, and the best partner/ dog dad in the world ❤️ @joemanganiello”

Caitlin also shared an Instagram post dedicated to Joe on another special occasion, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you ❤️ Love seeing the world with you @joemanganiello”

That’s not to overlook these delightful posts featuring the duo: