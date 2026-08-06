‘The Bachelorette’ Star Jenn Tran Shares Massive Career Update, ‘It Was Never a Linear Path For Me’

“The Bachelorette” star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jenn Tran is a proud graduate of Barry University. She earned a Master’s degree in clinical medical science and has aspirations of becoming a physician assistant.

Though the journey wasn’t easy, the reality star couldn’t be happier with her achievement. Now, she’s reflecting on the road to her degree and considering what options lay ahead for her.

Jenn Tran Worked Incredibly Hard to Get Into Her Program

Jenn Tran feels tremendously proud of herself for earning her Master’s. However, she wasn’t always sure she would make it.

“Honestly, there was a point in time where I didn’t even think I was smart enough to go through PA school,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum told PEOPLE. “It was really just a moment of proving that hard work can get you through everything. If you just put in the work and have a little bit of delusion, you can get there.”

Jenn Tran always dreamed of becoming a physician assistant, but the path wasn’t simple at all. She was rejected from PA school multiple times due to a lack of clinical experience. However, she wasn’t about to give up on her dreams. She worked as a server to save money while simultaneously working as a nursing assistant to get experience.

“It was never a linear path for me,” the 28-year-old shared. “During those years, I was like, ‘Am I good enough? Am I smart enough? Like, I’ve already been rejected. Do I give up?’”

After starring on “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” and “Dancing With the Stars,” Jenn Tran fully realized how much she wanted to be a physician assistant.

“Reality TV very much changed my life. It opened so many doors,” she told the outlet. “But at the same time, there was always something in the back of my mind. I had this empty feeling still. I didn’t feel fulfilled. I was missing my passion and my purpose.”

Now, she knows she finally found her calling.

“I just knew that [working in medicine] was what I was meant to do,” Jenn proudly declared. “I love medicine. I love helping people. I am just so inspired by education and knowledge. And I feel most myself when I’m able to learn.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Loves Connecting With Patients

Jenn Tran is still interested in growing her social media presence while working as a physician assistant. She told PEOPLE that she’s especially fascinated by dermatology and wants to open her own medical spa some day.

“Obviously, educating tons of people on a platform is really fun, but that face-to-face value is something you don’t get every day,” Jenn shared. “I genuinely love seeing patients, and I love human interaction. Being able to have my own place that could have the values that I believe in and help people with their skincare, longevity-wise and holistically, is something that I truly believe in.”

While she’s one step closer to achieving her goals, Jenn Tran also understands the importance of rest and relaxation.

“I’ve been in school for my entire life, for the past 28 years, and now is finally the time that I get to relax. Even though, for me, not working on something is almost impossible,” the reality star added.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC.