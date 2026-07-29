Rylee Arnold Drops Hints She’s Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Season 35

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is just a few months away. Right now, the casting department is reaching out to the pro dancers and inviting them to compete this fall.

Fans won’t get to see the full cast list until September, but many pros are dropping clues about their future on the show.

Fan favorite Rylee Arnold has given many indicators that she will compete when DWTS kicks off this September.

Rylee Arnold Talks Doing Long Distance With Her Boyfriend

Whenever pros sign up for another season of “Dancing With the Stars,” they have to relocate to Los Angeles for about four months. Many pros live in the city for that reason. But others like Witney Carson and Rylee Arnold live in other states.

In a new social media update, Rylee revealed that she and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, were preparing to do long distance again. Though they have a strong relationship, spending so much time apart can be emotionally taxing on the young couple.

“I’m so very grateful for him and for what these next few months look like for us both 🥹❤️‍🔥” the 21-year-old shared in a recent Instagram video, tagging Walker.

“Date night to celebrate starting long distance again,” Rylee wrote over the video.

In the comments, fans quickly pointed out that the other pros are getting calls. If Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons are preparing to do long distance, this would be about the time Rylee would be making preparations to move to Los Angeles.

“Hope this means you’re a pro 👀😭” a fan wrote in the comments.

“I feel like some of the pros are giving hints for the new DWTS season haha,” another added.

“Hope this means you’re back as a pro and have Jackson as your partner 🙏🏻” another chimed in, referencing Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

Of course, ABC won’t release the full cast list until closer to the premiere date. But many fans think Rylee Arnold’s post is a big indicator that she’s headed back to the ballroom.

Fans Get Ready for DWTS Season 35

Even though the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiere is still a few months away, there is plenty of DWTS content to enjoy.

This week on “The Next Pro,” Jenna Johnson mentors the top eight dancers and teaches them about chemistry. At the end of the season, one aspiring dancer will earn a spot as a pro on the new season.

The official first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention also takes place this weekend in Palm Springs, California. The fun runs from July 31 through August 2 and features a wide range of panels and photo ops for avid DWTS fans.

As the summer continues, ABC has dropped many teasers to get fans excited about “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. This week, the network confirmed details about the premiere, confirming it will be a two-night event.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. A second episode will debut on Wednesday night, making it an exciting start to the season.