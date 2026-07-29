Derek Hough Shows Off His Amazing Hidden Talent After Tour Performance

“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Derek Hough is a man of many talents. He’s best known for his prowess in the ballroom, but he also has a passion for singing and acting. But that’s not where his talents end.

In a new video, the DWTS judge shared a video of himself relaxing after a tour performance. While hanging out with fans, Derek Hough cheerfully sat down at the piano and played a beautiful tune.

See what fans had to say about the spectacular performance.

Derek Hough Also Plays Multiple Musical Instruments

As the Symphony of Dance tour continues, Derek Hough and his ensemble have been incredibly busy. The group has two more weeks of performances before wrapping up on August 16. After that, the dancer only has weeks to prepare for the new “Dancing With the Stars” season.

After a tour performance, Derek Hough decided to relax and unwind with a little piano time.

“Tickling the ivories 🎹 for the locals after the show,” the 41-year-old shared on Instagram.

“Mr. Hough, do you have energy to play the piano after all you’ve been doing?” a woman off-camera asks.

“Yeah, well I’m gonna give it a go,” Derek Hough confidently replies before beginning the piece. “I’m gonna play you guys out tonight.”

The camera didn’t capture viewers’ reactions, but they were undoubtedly blown away by the dancer’s piano-playing abilities.

“Indeed, a man of many talents! Beautiful 🤩” a sweet fan wrote in the comments.

“You’ve been holding out on us!” the “Dancing With the Stars” music director, Ray Chew, added.

“Wow! You play the piano too?” another wrote, expressing disbelief at Hough’s wide range.

While Derek Hough is highly skilled on the piano, that isn’t the only instrument he can play. In another recent Instagram video, he filmed himself playing the drums.

Fans are blown away by Derek Hough’s skills.

The DWTS Judge Prepares For His Upcoming Holiday Show

As soon as the Symphony of Dance tour ends, most of Derek Hough’s time and attention will be focused on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. But as the finalists battle it out for the Mirrorball trophy, the Houghs are going back on the road. They’re embarking on another holiday-themed tour, which stars in the middle of the competition.

The new holiday tour runs from November 4 through December 30, visiting many cities across the United States. If ticket sales do well, it’s entirely possible the Houghs could add more stops. Derek and Hayley Hough brought their baby daughter, Everley, along for the Symphony of Dance tour, so she will likely accompany them for the holiday tour as well.

Fans look forward to learning more about the Hough family’s touring schedule and seeing all the amazing behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

Derek Hough and the rest of the judges will return when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be a second episode on Wednesday, September 16.