Derek Hough Announces New Holiday Tour Schedule

Derek Hough’s Symphony of Dance tour still has a few more weeks of performances. But even so, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge is thinking ahead to his next big project.

As soon as “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 wraps up at the end of fall, the head judge and his ensemble are headed back on the road. This week, Derek Hough unveiled the cities that will host this year’s holiday tour.

See where his group will perform and how to secure tickets.

Derek Hough Takes His Holiday Tour Back on the Road

Professional dancer Derek Hough certainly enjoys staying busy. As he heads into the final weeks of his Symphony of Dance tour, he’s preparing for the upcoming “Dancing With the Stars” season. But as soon as the season 35 winner is crowned, he will embark on his 2026 holiday tour.

The dancer officially announced the tour schedule on social media today.

“The Holiday Tour is here!” Derek Hough shared on Instagram. “Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM local time. Presale starts Wednesday July 22nd with code: HOLIDAY. Get your tickets 🎫 at DEREKHOUGH.COM”

The show kicks off on November 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through December 30 with a final performance in San Jose, California.

Getty Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough perform during a stop of “Dance for the Holidays” tour on December 20, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans have grown to look forward to the Hough family’s holiday tour every year. This year marks Derek and Hayley Hough’s first full year as parents, so fans also look forward to sweet behind-the-scenes photos of the family.

The first-time parents opted to bring their daughter, Everley Capri Hough, along for the ride on the Symphony of Dance tour. It seems likely she will also accompany them on the holiday tour, which will fall over her first birthday.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Bonds With His Fans After the Show

Derek Hough absolutely loves performing, but he also sincerely enjoys engaging with his enormous fanbase. As his Symphony of Dance tour continues, he’s frequently shared fun photos and videos of himself interacting with fans.

He’s dubbed a recent series of videos, “Dancing With the Fans.” During this segment, the 41-year-old excitedly dancing with the show attendees.

While speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, Derek Hough dug into the creative process that went into the show.

“I wrote a song about being a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” the 41-year-old told us. “It’s a fun, sort of a big Broadway, playful thing where I poke fun at myself about the scoring and the differences between being a pro and being a judge. It’s really fun. People who are fans of the show will really get a kick out of it because there’s lots of inside jokes.”

After experiencing the magic of the Symphony of Dance tour, fans are excited to see what the 2026 holiday tour has in store.

Derek Hough returns as the head judge when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres on ABC this fall. Tickets for his tours can be purchased through the official website.