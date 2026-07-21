Conan O’Brien’s Dramatic Hair Change Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Conan O’Brien has built an entire brand around his unmistakable hairstyle, so when it suddenly changed, fans noticed immediately.

The longtime late-night host debuted a dramatically different look during the latest episode of his “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast featuring actress Molly Shannon.

O’Brien’s New Look

Instead of his signature high pompadour, O’Brien appeared with his bright red hair slicked straight back, leaving viewers both amused and confused.

The unexpected hairstyle quickly became the biggest talking point surrounding the episode, with fans rushing to social media and the YouTube comments section to share their reactions.

“We ALL clicked for the hair and theres just NO explanation?” one viewer wrote.

Many fans affectionately nicknamed the new style “Greaser Conan,” while others admitted they couldn’t stop staring at the unexpected transformation.

“Slick back Conan jumpscare,” one fan joked.

Another wrote, “Conan with the slick back is pretty rad.”

Others admitted they immediately headed to the comments after spotting the new hairstyle.

“so did anyone not just rush to the comment section after seeing this new hairdo?” one fan questioned.

Some viewers confessed they’d never imagined what O’Brien’s famous hair would look like without its trademark height.

“What tha ..? Wait what ?! Never even considered what it looks like wet ! Im shook, genuinely.”

Another fan playfully pleaded, “Conan, you stop it. You stop it right now.”

One commenter summed up what many seemed to be feeling.

“Seeing Conan’s hair like this feels illegal.”

Another added, “My heart jumped and I screamed .. the hair..”

Interestingly, neither O’Brien nor the podcast’s official social media accounts addressed the hairstyle.

An Instagram photo promoting the interview with Shannon simply showed the pair smiling together, with the caption focusing entirely on the episode itself rather than the host’s new look.

O’Brien’s Hair Is Iconic

For longtime fans, O’Brien’s hair has always been one of his defining characteristics.

During a 2010 interview with “60 Minutes,” the comedian revealed that the famous hairstyle wasn’t accidental—it was something he intentionally developed years before becoming a television star.

“I invented [the look] when [he] was in high school,” he explained.

O’Brien said he realized early on that standing out would be important if he wanted to work in entertainment.

“I knew one day I wanted to be in show business. I needed a hook. … Sometimes people don’t know my name. They’re like, ‘You’re the guy with the hair.’”

He also couldn’t resist making a few jokes about maintaining the towering hairstyle.

After quipping that it was created by a “Belgian dessert company that makes a whipped topping,” he proudly defended its durability.

“If there’s an earthquake and you’re in the Pacific Northwest, get under my hair,” he joked. “It’s the safest place here.”

While his hairstyle may have stolen the spotlight this week, O’Brien has also been keeping busy with new creative projects.

The comedian recently lent his voice to a character named Smarty Pants in the latest “Toy Story” film, adding to a résumé that already includes animated appearances in “The Simpsons,” “Futurama” and “Robot Chicken.”

Speaking with “Good Morning America,”O’Brien joked that he fully committed to bringing the character to life.

“What I like about him, he takes his job very seriously. He’s thin-skinned because not everyone respects what he does, and so he’s quick to be offended. He’s also been turned off for a long time, he’s just come back to life, and for a while he was at half power, and they said I should do it as if I had been drinking… I went method and drank a ton of tequila.”

Whether the slicked-back style was simply a one-time experiment or the start of a new look remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: when Conan O’Brien changes his hair, fans are guaranteed to notice.