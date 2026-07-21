Lindsay Hubbard Issues Bombshell 5-Page Statement After ‘In the City’ Fallout with Co-Star

Bravo’s Lindsay Hubbard, 39, released an explosive statement on Tuesday, July 21, following a controversial “In the City” scene with co-star Whitney Fransway.

Hubbard, who became a first-time mom in December 2024 after welcoming her daughter, Gemma Britt Kufe, defended her actions during the cast trip to Washington, Conneticut, in the finale episode on July 14.

During the scene, Hubbard and Fransway argued about who would get the bigger and better room during their weekend. When Hubbard made her claim on the room, Fransway suggested that newlyweds Nick Barber and Yvonne Najor deserved it over her.

As their screaming escalated, Fransway told Hubbard that she was using the “single mom” card to secure the more luxurious bedroom on their trip.

In her five-page Instagram statement, Hubbard gave context to the situation after receiving backlash from fans. She also explained how being away from her 18-month-old daughter took a toll on her emotions — especially after missing her first steps while in Connecticut with the Bravo cast.

Lindsay Hubbard Says She Was ‘Mourning’ Her Old Self

“The comments that my cast mate made (whom i had just met) was when Gemma was 10 months old, in the height of it ALL for me. And it was beyond hurtful as I was still in the middle of going through so much last year. She had no idea what I was going through and that’s okay, but it’s disappointing to put words in my mouth that I never spoke (i.e.’single’ mom). No matter what kind of mom you are (single, married, private, public, etc). Any new mom – in their 1st year – is just trying to figure it all out. Women are amazing,” Hubbard wrote.

The “Summer House” star also explained how her emotions have been teetering on the edge ever since the breakup with Carl Radke, followed by giving birth and the postpartum associated with her pregnancy.

“I went through a LOT last year (privately and publicly): a breakup 1.5 months after giving birth, postpartum/ breastfeeding/ pumping, adjusting to new co-parenting schedules/ routines, countless lawyer meetings & calls, working through mediation/ custody (which is emotional, intense and exhausting),” she wrote. “Had a big move to a new neighborhood after 10 years, was mourning the loss of who i once was while figuring out how to become a mom/my mom cadence, all while filming two back-to-back shows for 6 months straight.”

Lindsay Hubbard Talks About Feeling Isolated as a Mother

Hubbard, who owns public relations firm Hubb House PR, emphasized how becoming a mom has made her “softer” despite feeling like she “always had to be strong” — something that, although it has caused her more tears, has also helped shape her into the mom she wants to be for Gemma.

“Not to mention, how isolating motherhood becomes when you’re one of the 1st to have a baby in your direct friend group. I don’t have family around to support,” Hubbard added. “My parents live in FL, and I don’t have a relationship with my mom. And all of a sudden having to figure it all out without a partner. Yet making sure Gemma never felt any of my emotions, and remained happy & unbothered as a baby.”

Hubbard’s statement comes just hours before Part 1 of the “In the City” reunion. Bravo fans can see what happens in the reunion at 8/7c on Tuesday, July 21, followed by its Part 2 on July 28.