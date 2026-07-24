Ariana Biermann’s Dating Life Takes Surprise Turn With Charlie Zakkour on ‘Next Gen NYC’

Ariana Biermann‘s dating life may take an unexpected turn when the second half of “Next Gen NYC” Season 2 airs.

A new Page Six exclusive claims Biermann and castmate Charlie Zakkour hooked up while Bravo cameras were rolling, despite the pair previously downplaying speculation about a romance. The report follows the release of the show’s midseason trailer, which teases a growing connection between the two reality stars and hints that viewers have yet to see the full story.

According to Page Six, an insider said Biermann and Zakkour “hooked up” during filming, adding that the situation will unfold as the season continues. Bravo has not publicly commented on the report.

Season 2 Trailer Hints at Ariana Biermann and Charlie Zakkour’s Connection

The newly released midseason trailer suggests Biermann and Zakkour grow noticeably closer as the season progresses.

In one scene, Zakkour tells castmate Shai Fruchter that Biermann stopped by to spend time with him. Elsewhere, Riley Burruss jokes about the pair becoming a “new dynamic duo,” while Emira D’Spain points out that Biermann gave up her first-class seat on a group trip so she could sit beside Zakkour.

When Ava Dash later asks Biermann whether a romance is developing, Biermann denies that anything is happening between them. However, Page Six’s source alleges there is more to the story than viewers have seen so far and says upcoming episodes will reveal what happened.

Bravo Bronson Farr/Bravo

Romance Comes After Ariana Biermann’s Split From Hudson McLeroy

The reported hookup comes after Biermann embraced single life following her breakup with longtime on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy.

Earlier in Season 2, viewers watched Biermann flirt with newcomer Liam Obergfoll as she adjusted to life after the relationship. According to Page Six, Zakkour later became another unexpected part of that journey.

The reported romance also adds another layer because McLeroy and Zakkour had formed a friendship during filming. The outlet reported that McLeroy had expressed hope that members of the friend group would avoid pursuing Biermann while the former couple figured out where their relationship stood.

Fans May Learn More as the Season Continues

Although Biermann has remained relatively private about her current dating life, she recently suggested that she and McLeroy are still working through their relationship.

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Biermann explained, “I don’t know the best, like, wording for it. I mean … we are together but we’re still figuring it out.”

She also confirmed that McLeroy and Zakkour are “definitely not” friends anymore, with both Biermann and Andy Cohen agreeing the circumstances deserve discussion at the Season 2 reunion.

The storyline is already generating discussion among Bravo fans because it brings together one of the show’s central friendships, a previous romance and a cast member who has frequently found himself at the center of on-screen drama. As new episodes air, viewers will finally see how the events unfolded.

Whether the reported hookup creates lasting fallout within the cast or develops into something more remains to be seen. For now, viewers will have to wait for the remaining episodes of “Next Gen NYC” Season 2 to see how the story unfolds, following Page Six’s exclusive report.