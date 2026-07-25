Drew Scott Posts Hilariously Relatable Video Describing How He Prepared For His Second Child

All parents have major learning experiences between welcoming their first and second children. HGTV star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are just like everyone else.

The couple welcomed their first child, Parker James, in May 2022. Their second child, Piper Rae, was born in May 2024. Although the children are still very small, the HGTV star has shared plenty of updates about their milestones and budding personalities.

Transitioning into a family with two children wasn’t always easy, but the Scott family made it work. In a new social media video, Drew Scott revealed there were a few hiccups along the way — especially when it came to his daughter’s nursery.

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Finished Their Daughter’s Nursery a Little Behind Schedule

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, absolutely adore being parents. And at the end of the day, they have quite a lot in common with other parents of multiple children.

In a new social media update, Drew revealed that he and Linda finished their son’s nursery with plenty of time to spare. However, that wasn’t exactly the case when it came to their daughter.

“We finished Piper’s nursery in only two…years. 😳😬 Tour her (finally!) finished room at my link in bio,” the HGTV star captioned the video.

“First kid: finish nursery 3 months early,” the text begins over the video. The camera pans over a beautiful forest-themed nursery for Drew Scott’s oldest child, Parker.

“Second kid: finish nursery 24 months late,” the text continues. The HGTV star stands in the middle of his daughter’s room and shrugs.

“Better late than never 😂” the official “Property Brothers” Instagram account replied.

Several followers joked that if Drew and Linda had a third child, they would be lucky to have a room of their own at all.

“3rd kid doesn’t even have a nursery, we’ll figure out who gets along best later and bunk them 😂” a fan joked in response.

“Third kid – slaps a few things together – good enough,” another added.

The Family Reflects on Two Years With Piper in Their Lives

Drew Scott and Linda Phan might have finished Piper’s nursery a little behind schedule, but they’re still over the moon for their daughter. In honor of her second birthday, the HGTV star shared adorable photos of Piper. He obscured her face for privacy, but fans went wild for her sweet pigtails.

“Stop growing so fast! Can’t believe my little Piper is already 2. Happy bday. Love you to the moon and back,” Scott shared on Instagram back in May.

“Happy birthday girl!!! 🥰” Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan, happily wrote in the comments.

When the family brought baby Piper home, her older brother wasn’t quite sure what to think.

“He’s curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous. We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours,” Drew wrote on the “Property Brothers” website at the time.

“It’s actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad,” the HGTV star continued. “Some people say that it’s the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper.”